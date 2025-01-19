Tech Made Simple

Compact and Powerful: Litheli EASYSURGE Lawn Mower Debuts at CES 2025

by Suzanne Kantra on January 19, 2025

We go hands-on at CES with Litheli’s new EASYSURGE lawn mower, featuring tailored speed control, modular batteries, and fold-flat storage for smarter mowing.

The Litheli EasySurge Lawn Mower is demonstrated at CES 2025

Powerful and Adaptable Performance

At the heart of the EASYSURGE is its overclockable 100W motor, capable of reaching 4100 RPM. This added power tackles tough, overgrown, or wet grass to ensure a clean, even cut. And the EASYSURGE includes self-propelled maneuvering, offering adjustable speeds from 1.3 MPH to 2.9 MPH – very helpful for larger yards or challenging mowing conditions.

One of the things that impressed us most while seeing the EASYSURGE in person at CES was its user-focused design. Adjusting the mower’s height with the intuitive dial knob was seamless, making it easy to handle varied grass conditions without breaking stride. And when it’s time to store the mower, the fold-flat handle simplifies storage, ensuring it fits neatly in tight spaces like sheds or garages.

A closeup of the Litheli EasySurge Lawn Mower controls

Another notable innovation is its modular battery system, which allows users to extend its runtime or power other Litheli devices. Each mower comes with two 4Ah batteries, delivering up to 50 minutes of cutting time. For larger lawns or longer sessions, users can add two additional batteries to double the runtime to 100 minutes. These batteries aren’t limited to the mower – they conveniently also power devices like their portable refrigerator.

Stylish and Functional Design

While any lawn mower should focus on function first, Litheli also put time into making the EASYSURGE stand out with its design. Unlike the utilitarian look of most lawnmowers, the EASYSURGE has a stylish (for a lawnmower), futuristic appeal. All wiring is internally concealed for safety and a clean appearance, while the F1 racing-style handle enhances maneuverability.

Availability and Pricing

The Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5" Lawn Mower is currently available for pre-order at $349.99, with an anticipated regular price of $389.99. Orders are expected to ship starting in March 2025. For more details or to pre-order, visit Litheli.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

