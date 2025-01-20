LIVALL PikaBoost 2 Brings E-Bike Convenience to Almost Any Bike

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Transforming a traditional bicycle into an electric-assisted ride has become easier and more stylish, thanks to the LIVALL PikaBoost 2. Showcased at CES 2025, this innovative e-bike conversion kit blends advanced technology and user-centric design. For cyclists seeking a premium, versatile, and eco-friendly solution, the PikaBoost 2 delivers on every front.

The PikaBoost 2 stands out in a crowded market of e-bike conversion kits due to its compact, all-in-one design. Weighing approximately 6.6 pounds, the device integrates a motor, battery, control system, LED taillight, and a comprehensive safety suite. Installing the kit is simple and can be attached to almost any seat post (except carbon fiber and D-shaped). To prevent theft, the PikaBoost 2 can be removed easily using the included hex wrench.

With support for wheel sizes from 14 to 29 inches and tire widths of 25-65mm, the PikaBoost 2 ensures compatibility with a wide range of bicycles, from mountain bikes to road and hybrid models. Additionally, the V-shaped tire design provides strong grip and drainage grooves for improved performance in wet conditions.The device also boasts an IP66 water resistance rating.

LIVALL has equipped the PikaBoost 2 with a 500W motor, offering a peak speed of 20 mph. The kit features four distinct riding modes:

Power Assist Mode: Increases power output as the rider’s speed rises.

Increases power output as the rider’s speed rises. Eco Assist Mode: Activates assistance automatically on gentle inclines, conserving battery life.

Activates assistance automatically on gentle inclines, conserving battery life. Cruise Mode: Provides power riding without pedaling.

Provides power riding without pedaling. Workout Mode: Simulates resistance training while regenerating energy to recharge the battery.

The modes can be controlled via the handlebar-mounted control system or the Pikaboost app (available for iOS and Android).

Battery and range

The 158Wh battery offers a range of up to 43 miles on a single charge, with an upgraded 220Wh option extending the range to 55 miles. Both models support fast charging, taking just three hours to reach full capacity, and can double as portable power stations for charging other devices. A cool feature is that the PikaBoost 2’s regenerative braking system captures kinetic energy during coasting or workout mode, generating up to 100 watts of electricity at 15 mph to extend battery life.

Safety features

Safety is paramount when cycling, and the PikaBoost 2 features real-time fall detection, slip detection, an intelligent e-braking system, and integrated LED rear lights. In addition to its automatic brake light, the PikaBoost 2 features turn signals that are operated through the controller hub. As a regular rider (and driver) on New York City streets, I can tell you that having proper lighting on your bike can make a world of difference.

Premium look and feel

During my hands-on experience at CES 2025, the sleek and polished finish of the PikeBoost 2 provided a premium aesthetic. Unlike many e-bike kits that can appear clunky or cumbersome, the PikaBoost 2 blends smoothly with your bicycle, maintaining a clean and professional look.

Pricing and availability

The LIVALL PikaBoost 2 is available for pre-order now, with shipments starting February 15, 2025. Pricing starts at $369 for the Essential Edition with a 158Wh battery and $399 for the Powerful Edition with a 220Wh battery. For more information, visit the LIVALL website.

[Image credit: LIVALL, Techlicious]