Logitech Keys-To-Go 2: Effortless Typing on Your Phone or Tablet

If you spend a lot of time on the go, as I do, and don’t always want to carry your laptop with you, Logitech’s new Keys-To-Go 2 keyboard makes typing on any iOS or Android device a whole lot easier.

Logitech makes some of my favorite keyboards, so this ultra-portable slim wireless Bluetooth keyboard is a no-brainer for me. It’s compact and lightweight enough to fit in my backpack (even my handbag), so I can answer emails, create social media posts, and work on documents wherever I am without having to use my device’s tiny on-screen keyboard.

Works across all platforms

No matter what device you’re using, Keys-To-Go 2 works across any OS and comes in two layout options. The Universal layout works with Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS, and macOS, while Apple fans can opt for the Apple layout, which works with iPadOS, iOS, and macOS.

New attached cover

The OG Keys-To-Go didn’t have a keyboard cover. With Keys-To-Go 2, Logitech keeps the slim profile and adds an attached keyboard cover to protect the keys from accidental spills. I like that the cover is held closed using a light magnet, so it won’t pop open in your bag.

Easily switch between devices

In addition, Logitech added the ability to switch the Bluetooth connection between three different devices (tablets, laptops, or smartphones) with just the touch of a key. This is a feature I use at home all the time on my Logitech Ergo K860 keyboard. It’s paired with my laptop for work, but I can switch and use it to type on my phone or tablet. I also quickly tap the key when my cat jumps onto my desk, so he doesn't delete my work when he flops down on my keyboard. Because, you know, cats.

Built for productivity

Even though it’s a compact keyboard (9.8 inches long and 4.13 inches wide), the Keys-To-Go 2 keys feel sturdy and have a bit of travel. They’re slightly raised, so it feels clicky when I type, and my finger lands solidly in the middle of each key. Of course, it lacks some of the functionality of a full-size keyboard, but there are productivity shortcuts in the top row, including volume, brightness, playback control, and even a snipping tool.

Whether you travel a lot for work or fun, if you don’t love typing on the virtual keyboard of your phone or tablet, the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a compelling option for typing just about anywhere.

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is available in Lilac, Pale Grey, and Graphite for $79.99 on Amazon.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.