Logitech Introduces One-Button ChatGPT Access for Keyboards and Mice

If you rely on ChatGPT for your daily work, accessing it just got easier. Logitech, a prominent player in the computer peripherals industry, has introduced a new feature that seamlessly integrates ChatGPT into their keyboards and mice. With a simple button press, you can now dive into your ChatGPT tasks without the need to open your browser.

Logitech's implementation of ChatGPT, called Logi AI Prompt Builder, is incorporated into their Logi Options+ app. This integration grants you unlimited access to ChatGPT 3.5. The Logi AI Prompt Builder allows you to create "Recipes" for frequent tasks such as rephrasing text, summarizing content, or drafting email replies. You can even customize parameters like tone and length to suit your specific needs.

For those with a ChatGPT Plus subscription, Logitech offers the option to link your account to the Logi AI Prompt Builder. This integration unlocks access to the more advanced GPT-4 model, the ability to generate images using DALL-E 3, and the power to browse the web with Bing for your AI prompts. However, it's important to note that using the feature while logged in to your paid subscription will count towards your ChatGPT Plus query limit, which is currently set at 40 prompts every three hours.

Alongside the launch of Logi AI Prompt Builder, Logitech has introduced the Signature AI Edition Mouse ($49), a wireless mouse with a dedicated AI prompt button out of the box. This ergonomically designed mouse aims to provide a comfortable and efficient user experience while incorporating AI functionality seamlessly into your workflow.

The best part? Logi AI Prompt Builder is not limited to Logitech's new mouse. If you own a Logitech device that is compatible with the Logi Options+ app, such as those in the MX, Ergo, Signature, or Studio Series, you can also enjoy this feature. You'll find Logi AI Prompt Builder as an option in the app to assign to a button or key.

[Image credit: Logitech]

