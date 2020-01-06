L’Oréal Perso Uses AI to Custom-Create Your Perfect Makeup

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Beauty tech is taking center stage at CES as companies increasingly use technology to create smart beauty products and services. At CES 2020, L’Oréal introduced Perso, a home device that uses AI to create customized skincare products, including makeup like lipstick and foundation.

The Perso device, which weighs just under a pound, works in conjunction with the Perso mobile app. Take a selfie and the AI goes to work analyzing your skin condition, examining dark spots, pore size and skin texture. It then assesses environmental conditions like air quality, humidity, allergens or temperature that can affect your skin. The AI gets smarter as you use it and optimizes the formulas based on what’s working for you.

Once you enter your specific skincare concerns — like pigmentation or those dreaded fine lines and wrinkles — Perso creates a personalized formula that gets dispensed in pre-portioned doses from the cartridge inside the device. All you have to do is open it and apply the formula.

Skincare is the first phase of Perso’s planned overall capabilities. But in the future, Perso will help you find the perfect makeup by creating personalized formulas for lipstick and foundation — though there’s no launch date for these features. The makeup offerings will be a huge help to those who have trouble finding the right shade of lipstick or foundation as Perso’s color-matching AI technology will take the guesswork out of it. The device will analyze your skin tone and even your outfit to create a customized shade for your skin.

Technology is eager to help us with our beauty routine, and Perso, developed by L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator, is just one of many beauty tech products we’ve seen at CES. In previous years we saw Opte, a beauty wand that 3D prints custom skin serums, as well as L’Oréal’s UV Sense, a tiny wearable sensor that monitors your UV exposure when you’re out in the sun. CES is full of high-tech beauty breakthroughs.

There’s no word on pricing for Perso yet, but we expect to see it available in 2021.

[Image credit: L'Oreal]