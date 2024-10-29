New Android Features Guard Your Phone Whenever It’s Out of Your Hands

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Android phones hold some of our most sensitive information, yet only a single lock screen code protects them against unauthorized access. If your phone is open when it's snatched, or if you hand it over to your kid for a game or a friend needs to make a call, there’s nothing to prevent them from viewing other apps. That’s where Google’s latest Android security features can protect you.

Most of the new security upgrades aim to lock unauthorized people out of your device. For instance, your phone can lock itself down if someone grabs it and runs away; even if your phone was unlocked at the time. While the Private Spaces function is intended to keep curious eyes from accessing sensitive apps, like your chat apps or photos.

The new features are all available in Android 15, and most are available for Android 10+, as well. But they're not on by default, so here's what they do and how to set them up.

Remote Lock (Android 10+)

In case your phone is lost or stolen, Remote Lock allows you to secure your device from any other device using just your phone number. This is particularly useful in moments of panic, where tracking the phone might not be your first instinct. With Remote Lock, you can quickly prevent anyone from accessing your phone while you work on retrieving it.

While a version of remote lock has been available for years, it previously required you to log into your Google account to lock. This new iteration only requires you to visit Android.com/lock and enter your phone number

Before you can use Remote Lock, you have to set it up. Go to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Theft protection > Remote Lock and turn on Remote lock. If your phone number isn’t verified, you’ll need to select Verify number.

Read more: How to Remove Any Virus from an Android Phone in 4 Steps

Theft Detection Lock (Android 10+)

Google’s AI-powered Theft Detection Lock senses when your phone has been taken under suspicious circumstances. Whether someone grabs it while you’re on public transport or it’s stolen from your bag, the feature can automatically lock the device. This keeps thieves from accessing your data before you even realize the phone is missing. To enable Theft Detection Lock, go to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Enable Theft Detection Lock.

Offline Device Lock (Android 10+)

If thieves attempt to disable WiFi and cellular service to avoid tracking, Google’s Offline Device Lock automatically kicks in. This feature locks your phone’s screen shortly after the device loses an internet connection. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Security & privacy > Device Unlock> Theft protection > Enable Offline Device Lock.

Private Space (Android 15 only)

For Android 15 users, Private Space provides an elegant solution to the problem of prying eyes when you hand over your device. This feature allows you to lock specific apps behind an additional layer of security, such as a PIN or biometric verification (including fingerprint and facial recognition). Whether it's banking apps, social media, or email, you maintain control over which apps are accessible and which remain hidden until you unlock them.

To set up Private Space, navigate to Settings > Security & privacy > Private space > Set up. Note that when you lock your Private Space, apps in this space will stop running, and you will not receive notifications from them until you unlock it again. That means you likely won’t want to set up your email and other apps with important notifications in your Private Space.

However, I can see Private Space being invaluable for parents. My nieces and nephews know I’m a softie when it comes to letting them use my phone to play games. However, once I set them up with a game, I sometimes come back to find them poking around in different apps. What if I’d left my Venmo app open? Private Space solves that worry by locking sensitive apps away.

Read more: Google Pixel 9 Smartphone Lineup Adds Plenty of New AI Features

Android 15 built-in anti-theft features

Android 15 introduces additional sophisticated security measures that are on by default. Failed Authentication Lock activates when someone attempts to access authentication-required apps, such as banking applications and fails repeatedly. While Protect Sensitive Settings requires verification before implementing critical changes to your phone, such as disabling Find My Device or removing your SIM.

If thieves fail multiple attempts to access these settings or apps, the phone initiates a lockdown, rendering the device virtually impossible to exploit. This security measure not only safeguards your data but prevents unauthorized reset and resale of the device.

Final thoughts

These new Android security features tackle a common worry: what happens when your phone is out of your hands. Whether you're sharing your device with family, lending it to a friend, or protecting against theft, the latest tools from Google offer powerful, AI-driven protections to keep your data safe. Take a few minutes to activate these safeguards – the protection they provide is worth the setup time.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.