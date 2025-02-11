Nintendo Direct 2025: A First Look at the Nintendo Switch 2 & Games

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Nintendo fans, mark your calendars, as Nintendo has officially announced that the next Nintendo Direct event will take place on April 2, 2025, at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT / 3 pm CEST, and it promises to deliver an in-depth look at the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2.

As anticipation builds, gamers are eager to see what the next generation of Nintendo hardware has in store.

While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about specific details, rumors, and industry leaks suggest that the Switch 2 will feature significant hardware upgrades, including a more powerful processor and improved graphics. This could bring the console closer in performance to competitors like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while still maintaining Nintendo’s hallmark portability.

One of the big questions on fans’ minds is whether the new console will be backward compatible with existing Switch games. Nintendo’s official Switch 2 trailer suggests that the console will be mostly backward compatible. This is implied by the statement: “Plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as Nintendo Switch games”. However, it’s not clear whether this support will be for all Switch games, or if there will be any exceptions.

Speculation also suggests that Nintendo could introduce an OLED Pro model alongside a standard edition, catering to both casual and hardcore gamers. This tactic worked well with the original Switch, the Switch OLED providing players with a better visual experience as well as enhanced audio which helped lengthen the lifespan of the console.

It seems likely that initial Switch 2 units will revert to an LCD screen, in an effort to drive down production costs. Whilst reports suggest the Switch 2 will ship with an 8-inch LCD screen, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of an OLED model being introduced further down the road.

Nintendo Direct events are known for their surprise reveals, and this event is expected to be no different. We can already assume that there will be a new Mario Kart game released alongside the Switch 2, thanks to footage shown in the official trailer. Other titles like a potential new Zelda game could also be revealed to highlight the capabilities of the upcoming console.

Although on the face of it, the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t look too different from the original (barring a slightly more refined design and updated dock (which will feature rounded corners to give it more aesthetic appeal), the console is entering a competitive market, alongside powerful handhelds like the Steam Deck (starting at $399) and ASUS ROG Ally (starting at $400), so it’s going to have to pull out all the stops.

With just a few weeks to go, excitement is at an all-time high for this Nintendo Direct event (which can be watched live via Nintendo’s official YouTube channel). Whether you’re a long-time fan or just curious about what’s next for gaming, April 2 is set to be a landmark day for Nintendo enthusiasts everywhere.

[Image credit: Nintendo]