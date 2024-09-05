Panasonic Returns to US with First High-End TVs with Fire TV Built-in

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Panasonic, once renowned for its high-quality plasma TVs, is making a comeback in the US TV market after almost a decade. The Japanese electronics giant is re-entering with a lineup of high-end OLED and Mini-LED TVs, aiming to compete in the premium segment dominated by brands like LG and Samsung.

The new lineup includes two OLED series – the flagship Z95A and the Z85A – as well as the W95A Mini-LED series. These models come equipped with built-in Amazon Fire TV, making them the first OLED and mini-LED TVs and the first premium Fire TVs to hit the market.

The Panasonic Z95A uses the most advanced type of OLED panel with a Micro Lens Array, like Samsung's QD OLED TVs and LG's WOLED panels. In addition, it uses a proprietary, multi-layer heat-management system to dissipate heat, which Panasonic claims will enable the TV to deliver "unprecedented brightness." The company doesn't report brightness levels, but the demo I saw of a blue and white vase on a black background popped, and there was plenty of detail in the highlights.

I found the 360 Soundscape Pro audio demo for the Z95A just as remarkable. The TV has a 160-watt Dolby Atmos speaker system built into it for fully immersive sound. Panasonic won't reveal the total number, but I could see at least two side-firing and two up-firing speakers, plus a woofer on the back and an array of front-firing speakers. In the audio demo, the sound filled the space and could be easily heard over the din of conversations.

What I found extraordinary was the Sound Focus demo. Using this feature, you can move the focal point of the sound and the coverage area. For instance, "Pinpoint" is designed to cover one person, while "Area" is for a couple of people. In the demo, I couldn't even hear the bird chirping in the "Pinpoint" demo when I wasn't in the audio zone, but it was crystal clear when I was.

If you have Amazon Alexa-compatible smart home devices, the integration of Fire TV is a significant selling point. These Panasonic models not only offer access to streaming services but also let you control your Alexa smart home devices and include features like the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which turns the TV into a smart display when not in use. You can configure it with widgets for helpful information, including weather, news, and views of your Ring doorbell and security cameras. Or, you can show your own photos or create your own AI generated art (see below).

The Z95A OLED, available in a 65-inch screen size, carries a suggested retail price of $3,200. The more affordable Z85A OLED is offered in 55-inch ($1,600) and 65-inch ($1,800) screen sizes. Panasonic's W95A Mini-LED series provides a broader range of options, with 55-inch ($1,300), 65-inch ($1,800), 75-inch ($2,300), and 85-inch ($3,000) screen sizes available. These prices are competitive with mid-to-high-end models from other manufacturers. All models are available today on Panasonic.com and will be released on September 18 on Amazon.

