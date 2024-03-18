Google Pixel 8 Pro Now $749 - Lowest Price Ever!

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, now hitting a new low price of $749 from its original $999, marks a significant leap in AI-enhanced smartphone capabilities. Thanks to its advanced Tensor G3 chip, the device offers an impressive suite of AI-powered features, enhancing everything from photography and video recording to everyday communications, making these premium features more accessible.

If you're passionate about photography, you will appreciate the Pixel 8 Pro's camera system, which includes three improved lenses, notably a 50 MP wide lens with an f/1.68 aperture. This model advances autofocus with multi-zone laser detection and boosts its ultra-wide lens from 12MP to an impressive 48MP. We use a Google Pixel 8 Pro for shooting many of our product shots for Techlicious and the results really shine.

One of the Pixel 8 Pro highlights is its AI-driven photo and video editing tools. In our hands-on experience, the device notably excelled at efficiently removing unwanted elements from photos (something that has come in handy for us when we need to remove some rogue bodies from a shot at a press event). It also introduces incredibly useful features such as "Best Take" for optimizing group shots, "Audio Magic Eraser" for eliminating unwanted background noises in videos, and "Zoom Enhance" for refining images after they're captured.

Read more: Living with the Google Pixel 8 Pro vs 7 Pro: Real World Impressions

The 8 Pro offers a full manual mode, allowing you to adjust ISO, shutter speed, and focus and choose between JPEG and RAW formats.

With Gemini Nano AI integrated into Pixel 8 Pro, you'll have on-device help with tasks like summarizing audio recordings and composing responses to emails and texts.

The device also features an upgraded, more vivid Super Actua OLED display, which we found to perform well under direct sunlight and in brightly lit conditions.

Last but not least, the Pixel 8 Pro promises extended Android OS support, offering updates for seven years, ensuring the smartphone stays relevant in the evolving AI landscape until 2030.

With its long-term support and current sale price, the Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is the perfect opportunity to access cutting-edge technology at a more affordable price.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]