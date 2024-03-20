Polar's New Smartwatch is Engineered for the Extremes

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Polar has unveiled the Grit X2 Pro ($749), a rugged sports smartwatch built to tackle the most demanding environments. This is an evolution of the acclaimed Polar Vantage V3 ($599) and it focuses heavily on durability and outdoor-specific features, making it the ultimate companion for those who enjoy taking the path less traveled.

At the product launch briefing I attended, Polar stated, “The Grit X2 Pro brings the same state-of-the-art Polar technologies, sensors, and algorithms used on the Vantage V3. These are now combined with the military-level durability, rugged design, and technical features specifically tailored for the outdoors." So, if you don't need extra durability, you're better off with the Vantage V3.

The Grit X2 Pro is tested to military 810H standards; it's built to withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, and whatever else the forces of nature can throw at you. The watch has a high-strength stainless-steel front casing and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass AMOLED touchscreen. If you're in it for the looks, check out the Titan edition, with its premium aerospace titanium casing and a luxurious leather wristband.

Like the Vantage V3, the Grit X2 Pro has dual-frequency GPS, offline maps, and turn-by-turn guidance by Komoot. Plus, the Grit X2 will launch with Strava Routes and an innovative Breadcrumb feature to retrace your steps. These two features will also be available on the Vantage V3 through a firmware update.

Polar is also debuting new performance metrics geared to outdoor activities with the Grit X2 Pro. You'll find VAM (average ascent speed), Vertical Speed, and 3D speed that provide insights tailored for cyclists and others covering varied terrain. (Vantage 3 owners will get access to these metrics through a firmware update). Polar Elixir sensor fusion technology, which launched with the Vantage V3, lies at the heart of the watch, providing guidance for training, recovery, and holistic well-being.

The Grit X2 Pro delivers up to 140 hours of battery life in its low-power eco-training mode. Its 32GB storage means you can keep detailed map data and training records directly available on your wrist instead of relying on the cloud.

Pre-orders for the Polar Grit X2 Pro will open on March 20th and close on April 2nd, with sales starting on April 3rd. The standard Grit X2 Pro costs $749, while the Titan edition costs $869.

