The RingConn Gen 2 Is a Thoughtful Gift for Health and Sleep Tracking

by Andrea Smith on December 11, 2024

For anyone into health tracking but who doesn’t like wearing a smartwatch – the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring will be a perfect fit. Most smart rings track everything a smartwatch does, steps, sleep, wellness and health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and body temperature. The RingConn Gen 2 however, is the first smart ring that monitors for sleep apnea, with 90.7% accuracy using deep-learning tech.

RingConn Gen 2 is shown worn.

I really like that it’s thinner and more compact than other rings I’ve tried (it's only 2mm thick!), and its battery lasted for over a week while I was out of the country without needing to be recharged. In fact, this ring can go 10 – 12 days on a single charge, and the portable charging case extends that to up to 150 days. 

RingConn Gen 2 is shown in its case.

The RingConn ring offers big health and fitness insights in a tiny and affordable package, since, unlike many other rings out there, there’s no monthly or annual subscription fees. It comes in three sleek finishes: silver, matte black, and rose gold, all priced at $299.

