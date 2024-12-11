The RingConn Gen 2 Is a Thoughtful Gift for Health and Sleep Tracking

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

For anyone into health tracking but who doesn’t like wearing a smartwatch – the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring will be a perfect fit. Most smart rings track everything a smartwatch does, steps, sleep, wellness and health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and body temperature. The RingConn Gen 2 however, is the first smart ring that monitors for sleep apnea, with 90.7% accuracy using deep-learning tech.

I really like that it’s thinner and more compact than other rings I’ve tried (it's only 2mm thick!), and its battery lasted for over a week while I was out of the country without needing to be recharged. In fact, this ring can go 10 – 12 days on a single charge, and the portable charging case extends that to up to 150 days.

The RingConn ring offers big health and fitness insights in a tiny and affordable package, since, unlike many other rings out there, there’s no monthly or annual subscription fees. It comes in three sleek finishes: silver, matte black, and rose gold, all priced at $299.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.