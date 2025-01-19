Rokid Redefines AR with Smart Glasses Designed for Everyday Life

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

CES 2025 saw a multitude of innovative smart glasses, including two exciting new pairs from Rokid. With their latest AR Spatial glasses and Rokid Glasses, the company demonstrated how augmented reality can seamlessly integrate into everyday life. Each product is tailored to specific use cases: the AR Spatial glasses focus on immersive experiences with a large virtual display and advanced vision correction, making them ideal for gaming, entertainment, and multitasking. In contrast, the Rokid Glasses prioritize AI-driven features like real-time translation, object recognition, and productivity tools, designed for daily use and professional applications.

What makes Rokid’s offering particularly compelling is their approach to design. These glasses look less like geeky tech gear and more like regular eyewear, helping make AR more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

Rokid AR Spatial: immersive AR for work and entertainment

The Rokid AR Spatial glasses are designed to provide immersive augmented reality experiences. These glasses feature a 300-inch virtual display powered by Sony’s Micro OLED technology, offering vibrant visuals with 1200p per eye resolution, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and up to 600 nits of brightness. They deliver seamless navigation through apps and content using an intuitive trackpad, making them ideal for gaming, entertainment, and multitasking.

For me, one of the most notable features of the Rokid AR Spatial glasses is the Intelligent Myopia & Pupillary Adjustment. Unlike many other AR glasses that require users to purchase prescription inserts, the Rokid AR Spatial adapts dynamically to individual vision needs, supporting myopia correction from 0.00D to -6.00D. This feature not only makes the glasses easier to use out of the box but also reduces long-term costs and enhances their suitability for sharing among friends and family, regardless of whether they wear glasses.

The proprietary Station 2 hub further enhances the glasses’ functionality by providing seamless connectivity to gaming consoles, computers, and smartphones. With its ability to support up to 120Hz refresh rates and Android applications, it transforms the AR Spatial into a versatile tool for both work and play.

The Rokid AR Spatial glasses are available for pre-order at $648.00 on the Rokid Global Store.

Rokid Glasses: merging AI and AR for everyday use

The Rokid Glasses integrate augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and a 12MP camera into a sleek, 49-gram design. These smart glasses offer real-time object recognition, multi-language translation, and a first-person camera for capturing photos and videos, making them useful for personal and professional use. Powered by Qualcomm’s AR 1 chip, the glasses also feature AI capabilities for tasks such as problem-solving and image processing, offering hands-free assistance in various situations.

With a built-in teleprompter, the Rokid Glasses enhance productivity by displaying text for presentations. The HUD-enabled navigation guides users in real time, and AI-powered transcription and note-taking tools streamline work processes. Additionally, the glasses monitor posture, offering reminders to maintain ergonomic alignment during long hours.

Comfort is a key focus, with the glasses weighing just 49g and offering customizable lenses for users with myopia or astigmatism. The glasses come with a rechargeable case that provides up to 10 full charges, ensuring long-lasting usability. Their simple design, available in multiple colors, ensures they blend seamlessly into everyday life.

Rokid Glasses also include directional speakers for clear audio during calls, music, or notifications, and support voice commands for hands-free task management. Compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, they form part of a connected smart ecosystem, making them a versatile tool for users on the go.

For more information on pricing and availability, visit rokid.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious, Rokid]