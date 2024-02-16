Roku Surpasses 80 Million Accounts, Showing Cable is Dying

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Today, Roku announced it has surpassed 80 million active accounts, more than the combined total of all major traditional pay-TV services like cable, FiOS, and DirecTV, which currently stand at around 71 million accounts. Additionally, Roku reported exceeding 100 billion streaming hours. This underscores the fact that pay-TV services are dying, with streaming platforms, led by Roku, taking their place.

In 2023, Roku expanded its ecosystem with the launch of branded TVs and enlarged its Roku TV licensing program to include over 30 partners. This expansion significantly broadened the reach of Roku's operating system, further solidifying its market position.

Read more: The Element Roku TV Makes Outdoor Viewing Affordable

One of the key reasons for Roku's success is that it puts users first. I have been covering Roku since its inception in 2008, and I've witnessed its user-centric attitude from the company's first streaming player to the development of The Roku Channel and its proprietary operating system. Most recently, Roku launched several user-friendly features, including the Sports Experience, What to Watch, All Things Food, and All Things Home, all aimed at making content discovery more accessible.

Read more: All of the Roku Streaming Players Compared

Roku's success sharply contrasts with the challenges traditional pay-TV providers face. According to the Leichtman Research Group, major pay-TV providers lost about 465,000 subscribers in the third quarter of 2023 alone. As streaming grows in popularity for its convenience and content variety, platforms like Roku will have an increasingly important role in shaping the future of how we watch TV.

Read more: Cutting the Cable Cord: A Step-by-Step Guide to Switching to Streaming

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.