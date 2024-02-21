AI Upgrade: Older Samsung Devices Get Galaxy S24 Features

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you bought one of Samsung's high-end Galaxy phones last year, get ready for an exciting upgrade. The cutting-edge AI features that debuted in the Galaxy S24 are coming your way soon through a One UI software update. The update, expected in late March, unlocks a world of AI-powered enhancements for the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9.

Here's what you can look forward to with the update:

Messaging assistance: Craft the perfect messages with AI-powered tone adjustment and translations for up to 13 languages, all through the Samsung Keyboard.

Craft the perfect messages with AI-powered tone adjustment and translations for up to 13 languages, all through the Samsung Keyboard. Live translations: Enjoy real-time translations (both voice and text) for phone calls, making cross-cultural communication a breeze.

Enjoy real-time translations (both voice and text) for phone calls, making cross-cultural communication a breeze. Circle to Search with Google: Effortlessly find what you need on your phone with intuitive motion-gesture assisted searches.

Effortlessly find what you need on your phone with intuitive motion-gesture assisted searches. Note organization: Organize your thoughts with AI-generated summaries, translations, and formatting of your jotted notes.

Organize your thoughts with AI-generated summaries, translations, and formatting of your jotted notes. Browsing assistance: Save time by getting instant summaries of news articles.

Save time by getting instant summaries of news articles. Meeting transcriptions and summaries: Transcribe and summarize those long meeting recordings for later review in multiple languages.

Transcribe and summarize those long meeting recordings for later review in multiple languages. Generative AI photo editing: Touch up your photos like a pro. AI can help resize, reposition, and enhance elements in your images.

Touch up your photos like a pro. AI can help resize, reposition, and enhance elements in your images. AI photo editing suggestions: Get instant feedback and AI-powered improvement ideas for your photos.

Get instant feedback and AI-powered improvement ideas for your photos. Auto-add frames to create slow-mo videos: Add more slow-motion frames to your videos so you catch all the action.

While last year’s high-end Galaxy models will get the upgrade next month, Samsung doesn’t plan on stopping there. "We want to make AI more accessible to everyone," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "This update is just the beginning – we plan to bring the Galaxy AI experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024."

If you own a compatible Galaxy device, watch for the One UI 6.1 update notification in late March. This is one update you’ll actually be excited about installing.

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.