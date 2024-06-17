Samsung Music Frame Now Offers a Fashionable White Bezel

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When we tested the Samsung Music Frame earlier this year, we found that its innovative combination of a wireless speaker and customizable picture frame offered both a premium look and sound. However, a black picture frame isn't optimal for every decor. So, I was happy to see that Samsung is taking the next step, delivering on its promise to offer more customization options for its frame.

Today, the company announced the launch of a new White Bezel for the Music Frame. This addition expands the device's design flexibility, allowing you to easily switch between the standard Black Bezel and the new White Bezel to better suit your personal taste and interior design scheme.

The White Bezel attaches magnetically over the existing black frame. This makes it incredibly simple to change the Music Frame's appearance without the need for tools or complicated installation processes.

If you look at the wide range of bezels currently available for The Frame TV, it's not a stretch to imagine there will be many more bezel options for the Music Frame in the future. For the Frame TV, there are modern and beveled edges and a range of finishes, including wood and metallic.

The Music Frame is available for $399.99 and the White Bezel costs $59.99 on Samsung.com.

[Image credit: Samsung]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.