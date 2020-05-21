Tech Made Simple

Samsung Now Selling Outdoor 'Terrace' 4K TVs and Soundbar

Samsung believes that sheltering-in-place does not necessarily mean sheltering indoors. Today, the company started selling its new Terrace TVs, 55- 65- and 75-inch QLED 4K HDR models that are IP55 water- and dust-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor use.

To resist bright sunshine, the anti-glare Terrace TVs will output 2000 nits of brightness, twice as much as most 4K LED TVs, and suffer from only two percent reflection. To avoid possible LCD overheating issues as the TV attempts to maintain such high brightness levels in daylight, Samsung recommends the set be mounted in shade or shadow; a placement guide is included with the set. Samsung's adaptive brightness adjusts brightness output depending on ambient light to maintain the right image levels and keep overheating issues to a minimum.

Samsung The Terrace TV

Terrace's IP55 rating and its sealed port chambers protects the 2.32-inch thick TV from all dry and wet particles, including insects such as spiders, as well as rain, humidity, grease, hail, and even salt corrosion in case you live near the ocean. If you'll be away for a while, Samsung also sells an optional Terrace dust cover.

All of the Terrace TVs, officially the LS7T7-series, are powered by the company's Tizen smart TV platform, and include Samsung's Smart TV plus service, which supplies more than 100 streaming channels. The sets connect via both WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connections to both speakers and smartphones, and its jack pack includes three HDMI inputs, plus USB, Ethernet, optical audio and RS232 jacks. The matte black Terrace models are priced at $3,499 for the 55-incher, $4,999 for the 65-inch model, and $6,499 for the 75-inch version.

Samsung Terrace soundbar LST70T

To supply outdoor-optimized sound, Samsung also is selling a matching Terrace soundbar (LST70T, $1,999.99). The IP55 weather-resistant Terrace soundbar incorporates a 210-watt bass woofer, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby and SmartThings smart home platforms. The Terrace soundbar pairs via Bluetooth and attaches to the Terrace TV with the included mounting bracket. Both the Terrace TV and soundbar can be controlled with a single, included Samsung OneRemote.

