Ship Your Charitable Donations for Free in Old Online Delivery Boxes

I often have a bag of used clothing awaiting a trip to the Salvation Army or GoodWill. But with Give Back Box, there is an easier solution. I can repurpose the boxes I receive from online retailers to ship donations for free – and I will receive a receipt for my charitable giving.

Using Give Back Box is simple. You go to the Give Back Box site, print out a shipping label, pack up your box, and drop it off at UPS or give it to your UPS driver when they show up with your next online shopping delivery.

Give Back Box accepts gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, blankets, and other household items, excluding large electronics, fragile items, and any hazardous or volatile items. Boxes can weigh up to 70 pounds, and the combined longest length plus the girth of the box can’t exceed 108 inches.

Shipping is free if you don’t care which charity receives your goods. Give Back Box also lets you select a charity to receive your donations for a fee (usually $15). Currently, they are also shipping used clothing and shoes, as well as new blankets, to Ukrainian refugees in Poland for $17.

To find the free shipping label option, you’ll need to scroll down below the option to donate to the Ukrainian refugees on the Give Back Box Shop page. After you input your email and zip code, you can click on the "Print Label" button to receive your shipping label.

Your tax deduction receipt is sent after Give Back Box has received your box and shipped the items to a charity. Your receipt is an email confirming your charitable donation but not an itemized list. If you want a list, you can create an account and itemize the contents of each box you send with their UPS tracking code.

Give Back Box works with partners, including Amazon, Overstock, Asics, Levis, Hanes, REI, and International Paper, among others, who pay the cost of shipping your boxes.

