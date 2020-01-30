These Outlet Covers and Switches Double as Night Lights

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Usually, adding a nightlight means taking up precious outlet space or fiddling with electrical wiring. But SnapPower’s GuideLights and SafeLights outlet covers and SwitchLights light switch plates are battery-free, wire-free replacements with a discreet LED night light built into the bottom.

SnapPower’s outlet covers and light switch plates look ordinary during the day but have light sensors built-in so the light comes on automatically at night. The LED light’s full brightness is three lumens, the usual brightness for standard night lights, but you can choose the Dim setting for places where you just need a little light. The LED lights can last for more than 25 years and use less than 10 cents of energy annually.

Installation is quick and easy. Turn off the main power to the outlet, unscrew the existing outlet or switch plate, snap the SnapPower product onto the outlet or switch, and screw the plate into place. That’s it!

SnapPower’s GuideLight 2 and SafeLight two-outlet covers come in two styles, Duplex and Décor, and four colors – white, ivory, light almond, and black. The GuideLight 2 (starting at $17 for one, check price on Amazon) is regular outlet cover (the GuideLight 2 PLUS (starting at $19 for one) is regular outlet cover but adds the ability to turn on and off the night light manually. And, there is a GuideLight 2 PLUS for GFCI outlets (the ones with the “test” and “reset” buttons), which provide greater protection from electrocution. The GFCI version starts at $19 for one outlet.

SafeLights have safety covers that automatically slide over the outlet holes when a plug is removed. Prices start at $17 for one (check price on Amazon)

The SwitchLights are available for toggle and rocker switches. You can choose a regular SwitchLight for a single overhead light (starts at $18 for one, check price on Amazon) or a SwitchLight for 3 & 4-Way Switches (starts at $19 for one). A SwitchLight for Double Gang Switches (starts at $20 for one) is also available.

SnapPower also has an outlet cover that incorporates USB charging instead of a night light. Like with SnapPower’s other outlet-cover products, installation is just a matter of removing the outlet cover and screwing the new one into place. The USB Charger 2 has two USB ports built into the sides of the cover that deliver 2.1 amps of power (it's not a fast charger). This outlet cover extends from the wall a bit, but it's still flatter that plugging in a power adapter. You can choose from three colors – white, ivory, and light almond. Prices start at $19 for a single outlet cover (check price on Amazon).

[Image credit: SnapPower]