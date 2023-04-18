Tech Made Simple

Our Editor's Pick the Soundcore Life P3 Are 26% Off

April 18, 2023
Soundcore Life P3 shown with one earbud out and one earbud in the open case. In the lower right, you see the Editor's Choice logo.

When we tested true wireless earbuds under $100, we found the Soundcore Life P3 delivered the best noise-canceling experience and gave them an Editor's Choice award. At $79.99, they were a bargain, but now on sale for $59.99, they're a hot deal. 

In addition to excellent noise canceling – both in active noise canceling and ambient talk-though modes – the Life P3 buds have pleasing sound with plenty of bass. And you can fully customize your listening experience by selecting one of the many preset EQs or setting your own. 

Other bonuses include wireless Qi charging in the case, sweat resistance (IPX5 rating), up to 35 hours of battery life with in-case recharging (7 hours of listening per charge), and a wide range of colors to choose from. Take your pick of black, coral red, navy blue, oat white, and sky blue.

The Soundcore Life P3 will be on sale through April 23, 2023.

[Image credit: Techlicious]


