Speedy Connections or Buffering Blues? Airport WiFi Ranked

With record-breaking numbers of travelers hitting U.S. airports in 2024, the busy holiday travel season is expected to put even more pressure on airport services – including free WiFi. Earlier this year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened nearly 3 million passengers in a single day in June, the highest daily total since the agency’s inception. In July, U.S. airlines operated over 657,000 flights, marking a 5.47% increase from the same month last year, reflecting the growing demand for air travel. These trends signal heavy usage for airport WiFi and mobile networks, making reliable connectivity more essential than ever for travelers.

To help you plan ahead, Ookla’s latest Speedtest Intelligence report on WiFi and mobile performance at the 50 largest U.S. airports reveals the best and worst options for connectivity.

Top 10 Airports for Free WiFi Speeds

According to Ookla’s Q3 2024 data, ten airports now offer median WiFi download speeds exceeding 150 Mbps – more than enough even for data intensive tasks like 4K streaming and online gaming. The airports that win the title for the fastest free WiFi are:

Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) – 195.89 Mbps

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) – 181.94 Mbps

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) – 176.29 Mbps

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) – 173.52 Mbps

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – 166.37 Mbps

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Terminal 3) (FLL) – 162.18 Mbps

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – 160.39 Mbps

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (General FLL) – 158.38 Mbps

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) – 157.68 Mbps

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – 154.02 Mbps

Despite improvements at many airports, a few still struggle to provide adequate speeds. William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) both reported median WiFi download speeds below 25 Mbps, which could frustrate travelers relying on these connections. This is, however, an improvement over last year, when five airports reported similarly low speeds. Notably, Raleigh-Durham International (RDU), Philadelphia International (Free PHL Airport WiFi-24), and Boston's Logan International (BOS) have upgraded their services enough to exit the lowest tier of connectivity.

Top Airports for Mobile Data Speeds

If you prefer using mobile data instead of public WiFi, some airports provide excellent mobile speeds. Leading the list for mobile download speeds are Sacramento International Airport (SMF) at 535.02 Mbps and Orange Country's John Wayne Airport (SNA) at 451.72 Mbps. A total of 24 airports now offers median mobile download speeds above 150 Mbps, with 15 of these surpassing 200 Mbps. Here are the top five for mobile data:

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) – 535.02 Mbps

John Wayne Airport (SNA) – 451.72 Mbps

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) – 356.08 Mbps

Midway International Airport (MDW) – 350.37 Mbps

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) – 348.21 Mbps

WiFi vs. Mobile: When Each Matters

In certain airports, WiFi provides a significant advantage over mobile data. For example:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – WiFi is 102% faster than mobile.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) – 90% faster.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – 82% faster.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – 77% faster.

However, mobile data is much faster than WiFi at 29 airports:

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – mobile is 635% faster than WiFi.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) – 528% faster.

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) – 341% faster.

While in most of these cases both WiFi and mobile deliver far more bandwidth than you are likely to need, speed demons should compare the two for the best option.

Tips for a Better Airport Connectivity Experience

Choose the Right Network : At airports like Philadelphia International, use “Free PHL Airport WiFi” over “Free PHL Airport WiFi-24” if your device supports 5 GHz.

: At airports like Philadelphia International, use “Free PHL Airport WiFi” over “Free PHL Airport WiFi-24” if your device supports 5 GHz. Use Mobile Data Strategically : In airports where mobile data is faster, it might be worth using your cellular plan for a more consistent connection.

: In airports where mobile data is faster, it might be worth using your cellular plan for a more consistent connection. Stay Secure: For privacy, especially on public WiFi networks, consider using a VPN to protect your information.

This Thanksgiving, whether you’re working remotely, streaming your favorite shows, or just staying connected, these insights will help you make the most of your airport experience. For faster connections, download your favorite content at home and consider testing speeds at the airport using the Speedtest app to contribute to future reports.

