Sunseeker X3 Plus Robotic Mower Cuts Wires, Not Corners

Sunseeker is set to launch its new X3 Plus robotic mower on April 22nd at a retail price of $1,599. The X3 Plus is the entry-level model in the company’s premium "X" series lineup, which also includes the more powerful X5 and X7 models. All three feature a suite of autonomous navigation and mowing technologies designed to reduce the need for user oversight, but the X3 Plus aims to bring these capabilities to a more affordable tier.

At the core of the X3 Plus is Sunseeker’s AONavi positioning system, which combines RTK-GNSS (real-time kinematic GPS) with visual SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) to deliver precise navigation without the need for buried boundary wires. Together, the technology allows the X3 Plus to navigate under heavy tree cover or other areas where standard GPS signals may be lost. Users define cutting zones and no-go areas using the Sunseeker mobile app, making setup less invasive than traditional perimeter wire systems. The mower can also manage multiple zones, adapting to yards with varied terrain or separate grass areas.

The X3 Plus’s Vision AI system identifies and avoids more than 200 types of obstacles, ranging from garden tools to small pets. It also features a floating cutting deck that adjusts to the contours of uneven lawns for a more consistent cut. The mower can handle slopes up to 35 degrees and has a cutting height range from 20 to 60 mm (approximately 0.8 to 2.4 inches), which is adjusted manually.

With a mowing area capacity of up to roughly 0.3 acres per charge, the X3 Plus is best suited for small to medium suburban lawns. It runs at under 60 decibels, returns to its charging dock automatically, and includes a rain sensor that halts mowing in wet conditions. Connectivity is handled through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or optional 4G, and voice control integration with Alexa and Google Assistant is supported.

Compared to its siblings, the X3 Plus doesn’t offer the all-wheel-drive system found in the X5 and X7 models and has a narrower single-disc cutting width of 22 cm (8.7 inches). The X5 steps up to 24 cm with AWD, while the flagship X7 uses dual overlapping cutting discs to cover up to 35 cm and supports larger areas up to 3 acres (12,000 square meters).

The X3 Plus’s $1,599 price point places it in competition with other premium wire-free robotic mowers, offering a feature set that rivals more expensive models. Sunseeker says the X3 Plus will be available for purchase through Sunseeker.com, Amazon, and selected retailers starting April 22nd.

[Image credit: Sunseeker]