TCL Announces Massive Deals on Massive TVs

As the Super Bowl approaches, TCL is kicking off the excitement early with massive deals on their big-screen TVs. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for an immersive viewing experience, these discounts make it the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup.

If your space requires something less linebacker and more punter-sized, TCL's 65" and smaller TVs are also on sale with similar discounts. These models maintain the same great picture quality and features, making them a perfect fit for cozier setups.

We're fans of TCL TVs because they offer very high picture quality for a reasonable price. With these new Super Bowl deals, that value equation has become even stronger.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the deals, including original prices, discounts, and key features of TCL’s TV lineup.

115" QM8 – Premium Flagship with Cutting-Edge Technology

The QM89 is TCL's most advanced TV, designed for ultimate performance. With a massive 115-inch QLED display, this model features TCL’s Mini-LED Ultra technology, providing precise backlight control for superb contrast and brightness. It also includes a 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced sports and gaming.

The 115” QM8 Deal Original Price: $26,785.00 Discounted Price: $14,999.00 (44% off MSRP)



Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Gaming Ready: 144Hz Variable refresh rate (VRR) and ALLM for smooth gameplay

144Hz Variable refresh rate (VRR) and ALLM for smooth gameplay Audio: Integrated Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound

QM8 Series – High Performance for Home Theater Enthusiasts

The QM8 series offers premium features without the flagship price. Its Mini-LED Pro backlight enhances brightness and contrast, while TCL's AiPQ Engine optimizes colors and clarity in real-time. Perfect for movie buffs and sports fans who want a step above mid-tier TVs.

Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ

4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ Gaming Ready: 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM

144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM Audio: Dolby Atmos with support for eARC for external soundbars

QM7 Series – Great for Everyday Viewing

The QM7 delivers strong performance for its price, making it a solid choice for families and gamers alike. It features QLED technology, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.

Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG

4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG Gaming Ready: 120Hz refresh rate and ALLM for reduced lag

120Hz refresh rate and ALLM for reduced lag Audio: 2.1-channel with Dolby Audio

Q6 Series – Affordable Big Screens with Stunning Picture Quality

The Q6 series combines affordability with impressive picture performance. Powered by QLED technology, it offers wide color accuracy and brightness levels. The Q6 is ideal for casual viewers upgrading to their first big-screen experience.

Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+

4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ Contrast Control: Full Array LED backlight

Full Array LED backlight Audio: 2-channel Dolby Audio

Additional Deals for Home Entertainment

A1 Projector

The A1 Projector offers a compact, portable solution for creating a cinematic experience anywhere. Perfect for casual movie nights or big-screen gaming.

The A1 Projector Deal Original Price: $499.99 Discounted Price: $399.99 (20% off MSRP)



Key Features:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

1080p Full HD Portability: Lightweight 5.5lbs design makes it easy to move around

Lightweight 5.5lbs design makes it easy to move around Projection Size: Capable of projecting up to 120 inches

Q85H Soundbar

The Q85H soundbar features a powerful 7.1.4 channel configuration, designed to deliver truly immersive, three-dimensional audio for your home theater setup.

The Q85H Soundbar Deal Original Price: $999.99 Discounted Price: $499.99 (50% off MSRP)



Key Features:

Audio Configuration: 7.1.4 channels, with dedicated front, rear, and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound

7.1.4 channels, with dedicated front, rear, and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound Wireless Subwoofer: 6.5-inch driver delivers deep bass

6.5-inch driver delivers deep bass Wireless Surround Speakers: Rear channels with up-firing drivers

