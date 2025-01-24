Tech Made Simple

TCL Announces Massive Deals on Massive TVs

by Josh Kirschner on January 24, 2025

As the Super Bowl approaches, TCL is kicking off the excitement early with massive deals on their big-screen TVs. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for an immersive viewing experience, these discounts make it the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup.

The 115-inch TCL QM89G1 is shown on a stand.

If your space requires something less linebacker and more punter-sized, TCL's 65" and smaller TVs are also on sale with similar discounts. These models maintain the same great picture quality and features, making them a perfect fit for cozier setups.

We're fans of TCL TVs because they offer very high picture quality for a reasonable price. With these new Super Bowl deals, that value equation has become even stronger.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the deals, including original prices, discounts, and key features of TCL’s TV lineup.

115" QM8 – Premium Flagship with Cutting-Edge Technology

The QM89 is TCL's most advanced TV, designed for ultimate performance. With a massive 115-inch QLED display, this model features TCL’s Mini-LED Ultra technology, providing precise backlight control for superb contrast and brightness. It also includes a 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced sports and gaming.

Key Features:

  • Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
  • Gaming Ready: 144Hz Variable refresh rate (VRR) and ALLM for smooth gameplay
  • Audio: Integrated Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound

QM8 Series – High Performance for Home Theater Enthusiasts

The QM8 series offers premium features without the flagship price. Its Mini-LED Pro backlight enhances brightness and contrast, while TCL's AiPQ Engine optimizes colors and clarity in real-time. Perfect for movie buffs and sports fans who want a step above mid-tier TVs.

Key Features:

  • Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ
  • Gaming Ready: 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos with support for eARC for external soundbars

QM7 Series – Great for Everyday Viewing

The QM7 delivers strong performance for its price, making it a solid choice for families and gamers alike. It features QLED technology, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.

Key Features:

  • Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG
  • Gaming Ready: 120Hz refresh rate and ALLM for reduced lag
  • Audio: 2.1-channel with Dolby Audio

Q6 Series – Affordable Big Screens with Stunning Picture Quality

The Q6 series combines affordability with impressive picture performance. Powered by QLED technology, it offers wide color accuracy and brightness levels. The Q6 is ideal for casual viewers upgrading to their first big-screen experience.

  • The 98” Q6 Deal
    • Original Price: $2,999.99
    • Discounted Price: $1,499.99 (50% off MSRP)
  • The 85” Q6 Deal
    • Original Price: $1,599.99
    • Discounted Price: $799.99 (50% off MSRP)

Key Features:

  • Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+
  • Contrast Control: Full Array LED backlight
  • Audio: 2-channel Dolby Audio

Additional Deals for Home Entertainment

A1 Projector

The A1 Projector offers a compact, portable solution for creating a cinematic experience anywhere. Perfect for casual movie nights or big-screen gaming.

Key Features:

  • Resolution: 1080p Full HD
  • Portability: Lightweight 5.5lbs design makes it easy to move around
  • Projection Size: Capable of projecting up to 120 inches

Q85H Soundbar

The Q85H soundbar features a powerful 7.1.4 channel configuration, designed to deliver truly immersive, three-dimensional audio for your home theater setup.

Key Features:

  • Audio Configuration: 7.1.4 channels, with dedicated front, rear, and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound
  • Wireless Subwoofer: 6.5-inch driver delivers deep bass
  • Wireless Surround Speakers: Rear channels with up-firing drivers

[Image credit: TCL]

