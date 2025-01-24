TCL Announces Massive Deals on Massive TVs

As the Super Bowl approaches, TCL is kicking off the excitement early with massive deals on their big-screen TVs. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for an immersive viewing experience, these discounts make it the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup.
If your space requires something less linebacker and more punter-sized, TCL's 65" and smaller TVs are also on sale with similar discounts. These models maintain the same great picture quality and features, making them a perfect fit for cozier setups.
We're fans of TCL TVs because they offer very high picture quality for a reasonable price. With these new Super Bowl deals, that value equation has become even stronger.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the deals, including original prices, discounts, and key features of TCL’s TV lineup.
115" QM8 – Premium Flagship with Cutting-Edge Technology
The QM89 is TCL's most advanced TV, designed for ultimate performance. With a massive 115-inch QLED display, this model features TCL’s Mini-LED Ultra technology, providing precise backlight control for superb contrast and brightness. It also includes a 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced sports and gaming.
- The 115” QM8 Deal
- Original Price: $26,785.00
- Discounted Price: $14,999.00 (44% off MSRP)
Key Features:
- Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
- Gaming Ready: 144Hz Variable refresh rate (VRR) and ALLM for smooth gameplay
- Audio: Integrated Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound
QM8 Series – High Performance for Home Theater Enthusiasts
The QM8 series offers premium features without the flagship price. Its Mini-LED Pro backlight enhances brightness and contrast, while TCL's AiPQ Engine optimizes colors and clarity in real-time. Perfect for movie buffs and sports fans who want a step above mid-tier TVs.
- The 98” QM8 Deal
- Original Price: $5,999.99
- Discounted Price: $2,999.99 (50% off MSRP)
- The 85” QM8 Deal
- Original Price: $3,999.99
- Discounted Price: $1,999.99 (50% off MSRP)
- The 75” QM8 Deal
- Original Price: $2,599.99
- Discounted Price: $1,299.99 (50% off MSRP)
Key Features:
- Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ
- Gaming Ready: 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM
- Audio: Dolby Atmos with support for eARC for external soundbars
QM7 Series – Great for Everyday Viewing
The QM7 delivers strong performance for its price, making it a solid choice for families and gamers alike. It features QLED technology, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
- The 98” QM7 Deal
- Original Price: $3,999.99
- Discounted Price: $2,299.99 (57% off MSRP)
- The 85” QM7 Deal
- Original Price: $2,699.99
- Discounted Price: $1,399.99 (48% off MSRP)
- The 75” QM7 Deal
- Original Price: $1,999.99
- Discounted Price: $899.99 (55% off MSRP)
Key Features:
- Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG
- Gaming Ready: 120Hz refresh rate and ALLM for reduced lag
- Audio: 2.1-channel with Dolby Audio
Q6 Series – Affordable Big Screens with Stunning Picture Quality
The Q6 series combines affordability with impressive picture performance. Powered by QLED technology, it offers wide color accuracy and brightness levels. The Q6 is ideal for casual viewers upgrading to their first big-screen experience.
- The 98” Q6 Deal
- Original Price: $2,999.99
- Discounted Price: $1,499.99 (50% off MSRP)
- The 85” Q6 Deal
- Original Price: $1,599.99
- Discounted Price: $799.99 (50% off MSRP)
Key Features:
- Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+
- Contrast Control: Full Array LED backlight
- Audio: 2-channel Dolby Audio
Additional Deals for Home Entertainment
A1 Projector
The A1 Projector offers a compact, portable solution for creating a cinematic experience anywhere. Perfect for casual movie nights or big-screen gaming.
- The A1 Projector Deal
- Original Price: $499.99
- Discounted Price: $399.99 (20% off MSRP)
Key Features:
- Resolution: 1080p Full HD
- Portability: Lightweight 5.5lbs design makes it easy to move around
- Projection Size: Capable of projecting up to 120 inches
Q85H Soundbar
The Q85H soundbar features a powerful 7.1.4 channel configuration, designed to deliver truly immersive, three-dimensional audio for your home theater setup.
- The Q85H Soundbar Deal
- Original Price: $999.99
- Discounted Price: $499.99 (50% off MSRP)
Key Features:
- Audio Configuration: 7.1.4 channels, with dedicated front, rear, and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound
- Wireless Subwoofer: 6.5-inch driver delivers deep bass
- Wireless Surround Speakers: Rear channels with up-firing drivers
[Image credit: TCL]