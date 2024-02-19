TCL Slashes 98-inch S5 4K TV Price 60% to an All-Time Low of $1,999

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

TCL's launch of the 98-inch S5 series 98S550G back in August 2023 disrupted the market with its unbeatable price of $4,999, a stark contrast to its peers in the 95 to 100-inch category, which typically range between $8,000 and $10,000. Last month, TCL briefly dropped the price to an astonishing price of $1,999, marking a 60% reduction from its initial offering. If you missed the sale last month, it’s on sale again for just $1,999 for President’s Day week – February 19-25, 2024.

This deal isn't just about getting a big screen for less; it's about bringing home a piece of art that combines elegance with cutting-edge technology. The 98S550G features a nearly invisible bezel, providing an uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience that's as stylish as it is engaging.

But TCL doesn't stop at aesthetics. The TV boasts an LED display that captures a wide color spectrum, illuminated by a high-brightness backlight and supported by a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be enhanced to 480Hz thanks to MEMC technology. This ensures every scene is rendered in smooth, crystal-clear detail. With support for HDR Ultra, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, viewers can enjoy unparalleled brightness, contrast, and color depth.

Gamers are in for a treat with the Game Accelerator 240, enabling up to 240Hz variable refresh rate and automatic game mode for a seamless gaming experience. Powered by Google TV, the 98S550G offers extensive app access and voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enhancing user convenience.

The audio experience is equally impressive, with two 15-watt speakers and a 20-watt woofer, supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound. Bluetooth Personal Audio also allows for private listening, adding to its versatile features.

At its sale price of $1,999, the 98-inch TCL 98S550G is more than just a television; it's a statement of luxury and performance now accessible to more people than ever before. It stands out as an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their home entertainment system without exceeding their budget.

