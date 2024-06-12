Techlicious 2024 Computex Awards: Celebrating Innovation & Excellence

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

This year at Computex 2024, Techlicious had the pleasure of recognizing thirteen groundbreaking products that stood out for their innovation, performance, and contributions to technology. These awards highlight the best in class across various categories, showcasing advancements that push the boundaries of what is possible. Here are the award-winning products and the reasons they have earned their place at the top.

The Techlicious Top Picks of Computex 2024 Winners

Acer DA1 4K UHD Monitor

The Acer DA1 4K UHD Monitor stands out for its affordability and integrated Google TV streaming capabilities. This 32-inch monitor offers a stunning 4K resolution with HDR support, providing crisp and vibrant visuals. Its built-in streaming apps let it double as a TV, and its low latency makes it a capable gaming monitor. Additionally, the monitor's ergonomic design and eye care technology ensure a comfortable viewing experience. At $399, the 32-inch DA1 4K is almost half the price of other smart monitors. It will be available in Q4 2024.

Acer Predator Helios 18 (with Magkey 3.0)

Acer introduced an exciting new way to customize your gaming laptop's keyboard with Magkey 3.0 technology in the Acer Predator Helios 18. Magkey 3.0 is installed in the WASD keys, so you can swap out the keys and switches that come standard with your laptop for a custom set. You can choose from MagClick, which are mechanical switches with more tactile feedback and faster response time, and MagSpeed, which have a rubber dome and styling that makes them look like a speedometer. The laptop also features 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 SDRAM, up to 2TB SSD, and up to 250Hz WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display. The Predator Helios 18 is available now for $3,099 on Acer.com.

Acer SpatialLabs Eyes 3D camera

With VR headsets, like Apple Vision, and 3D glasses-free displays becoming more popular, the question becomes, what can you view with these immersive displays? There's no shortage of 3D cameras to produce 3D video, but we like Acer's SpatialLabs Eyes 3D camera for two reasons. First, you can use the camera to livestream 3D video, whether it's to a platform like YouTube or for a video call on Zoom or Teams. Second, we love its simple touch-screen interface and compact design, which features two 8MP cameras for image capture and a built-in selfie mirror. The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes 3D camera will be available in Q3 2024 for $549.

ASUS ROG Ally X

Widely considered the best handheld gaming PC, the ASUS ROG Ally X just got even better. The heart of the system is the same – a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and a 7-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate – most of the rest has been upgraded to optimize performance. Battery life and storage are doubled, now 80Wh and 1TB, and memory goes from 16GB to 24GB of faster LPDDR5X 75000 RAM. There's also a new fan system, thicker grips, and redesigned D-Pad and rear paddles. Gaming enthusiasts will also appreciate the addition of a second USB-C port that supports USB-C 4 and Thunderbolt, which makes it fast enough to support an external graphics card or SSD. All in all, these changes put the ASUS ROG Ally X at the top of the handheld PC gaming market. The ASUS ROG Ally X is available for pre-order now for $799 on BestBuy.com.

ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme Keyboard

The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme Keyboard is an over-the-top 75% mechanical keyboard designed for gaming enthusiasts. In addition to the usual customizable RGB lighting, it has a unique full-color OLED display that provides real-time system information and lets you customize keyboard settings. Inside, there is an adjustable gasket mount, so you can customize the depth of your keystroke and flip a switch for different typing experiences. The keyboard's aluminum-alloy chassis and durable build quality make it a standout choice for gamers seeking precision and performance. The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme Keyboard will be available in Q3 2024.

ASUS Zenbook S16

When Microsoft announced its Copilot+ PCs, laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors were your only choice. The ASUS Zenbook S16 is one of the first Copilot+ PCs with AMD's new Ryzen AI9 HX370 processor, making it a top performer with 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) – the Snapdragon X performs 40+ TOPS. Complementing the ultra-fast processor, the Zenbook S16 will come with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe SSD. The 16-inch 3K LCD has a 120Hz refresh rate and a six-speaker Dolby-Atomos capable sound system, making it perfect for entertainment as well as work. It weighs 3.3 pounds and measures 0.43 inches thick, so it will be easy to stash in your bag. The ASUS Zenbook S16 is now available for pre-order for $1,699 on Asus.com.

ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH

The ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH is the world's first foldable OLED monitor. When open, ZenScreen Fold is a gorgeous 2560 x 1920 display that's VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and rich colors. Thanks to its waterdrop-style hinge design, you won't notice a crease in the display. You can use it in landscape or portrait mode, thanks to its clever integrated kickstand. When you're ready to go, the monitor folds down to a 12.5-inch diagonal clamshell that's about 0.75 inches thick and weighs about 2.5 pounds. The ZenScreen Fold's flexibility and stunning visuals make it an excellent choice for professionals and creatives looking for top-tier performance on the go.

AVerMedia X’tra Go GC515

AVerMedia's X'tra Go GC515 is the world's first capture dock designed specifically for handheld consoles, transforming how gamers capture and stream their gameplay. This innovative device supports 4K60 HDR10 video capture, low latency streaming, and a built-in audio mixer, providing a seamless solution for content creators. Its compact design and compatibility with major handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck make it an invaluable tool for streamers and gamers looking to share their experiences with high quality and ease. Price and availability have not been set.

Colorful All-in-One iGame Neptune Series PC set

The Colorful All-in-One iGame Neptune Series PC set impressed us with its sleek open design. Its eye-catching, minimalist design integrates all components into a single unit (except the display), reducing clutter and enhancing the aesthetic of any work or play space. Usually, you'd have to worry about components gathering dust with an open design, but this Neptune series components are all protected, including the full-cover water block cooling unit, while remaining accessible. Price and availability have not been set.

MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED

The MSI MEG 321URX QD OLED monitor caught our eye with its A.I. Sky Sight feature, which uses machine learning to detect enemies during gameplay, giving gamers a competitive edge. It can also be used to make older games that have low contrast playable for the visually impaired. Aside from its unique gaming feature, the 32-inch gaming monitor is a 4K QD-OLED panel (3840 x 2160) with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Price and availability have not been set.

NVIDIA G Assist

NVIDIA G Assist is a groundbreaking AI-powered tool that analyzes screen content to provide assistance with gaming in real time. This tool takes a snapshot of what's on the screen to identify in-game situations and offer strategic advice, helping gamers improve their skills and performance. Its integration with NVIDIA's GeForce Experience software ensures seamless compatibility with a wide range of games, and it will be able to tell you how to take full advantage of your system's capabilities, including display resolution, refresh rate, HDR, and G-SYNC. G Assist is currently under development.

Tecno Camon 30 Series LOEWE

The Tecno Camon 30 Series LOEWE Android phone is notable for its eco-friendly design, featuring a beautiful back cover made from recycled coffee grinds. Designed in collaboration with German TV and audio brand LOEWE, the unique coffee grind cover will be available across all devices in the Tecno CAMON 30 lineup, including the CAMON 30 Premier 5G, CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30. Price and availability have not been set.

Tecno Pocket Go

If you're looking to game on the go but don't want to give up the big screen experience, the Tecno Pocket Go delivers PC gaming with a 215-inch display. The Pocket Go is half the size of other portable PC gaming systems, packing all of the components except the screen into the game controller. The controller features the usual D-pad, four buttons, triggers, and bumpers. The system doesn't skimp on power: it packs in an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chipset,16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The lightweight headset AR has a 0.71-inch OLED that provides the visual experience of viewing a 215-inch TV from six feet away and incorporates head tracking and other technologies for a 6D immersive gaming experience. Price and availability have not been set.

[Image credit: Computex, Acer, ASUS, AVerMedia, Techlicious, MSI, NVIDIA, Tecno]