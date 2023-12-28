TimePorter: The Chic Way to Showcase Your Apple Watch Bands

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Personalizing your Apple Watch with new bands that reflect your style and personality is a fun way to change up your look. However, much like scarves and ties, it's convenient to display them in a way that makes them easily visible and accessible. And we don’t mean stuffed into a drawer along with your socks. The simple solution is Twelve South’s TimePorter ($29) watch band organizer.

TimePorter is an easy and affordable way to display your collection all in one place. And it looks great too! The TimePorter resembles a tie rack but offers a far more modern look. Measuring 10 inches in length, it features a glossy white finish with silver end caps. There's no need to drill holes in the wall; it attaches to any flat surface, such as a wall or the inside of a closet, using pre-installed 3M adhesive strips.

It holds up to six Apple Watch bands, regardless of which size or whether you have leather or metal bands. To add a band, simply slide it up and into the groove. The rubber top then holds it in place, but not so tightly that it's hard to pull the bands back out. We found that it's easy to knock the bands askew if you're careless.

If the holidays brought you even more Apple Watch bands, you can connect multiple TimePorters. Adding another to your setup is effortless: just remove the end caps and use one of the included bridge tabs to align them side by side. Or you can space them out, placing one in the closet and one in the bathroom or wherever you want to display your collection.

The TimePorter is available on Amazon and Twelve South for $29.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.