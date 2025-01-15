Transforming Dealerships: Gausscode Unveils GenAI Solutions at CES

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

CES 2025 brought together global innovators from a variety of sectors. One of which was Gausscode, demonstrating three advanced artificial intelligence tools designed to address persistent challenges in automotive sales and customer service: CADI (Consumer Automotive Dialogue Intelligence), the GenAI Badge System, and the Leads Scoring Engine. These services, showcased on the bustling show floor, offered a glimpse into the role AI could play in reshaping the industry.

CADI Streamlines Customer Interactions

One of Gausscode’s highlights was Customer Automotive Dialogue Intelligence (CADI), a system aimed at improving the efficiency and accuracy of customer communication. CADI’s capabilities include automating tasks like document analysis and answering customer inquiries, areas that have traditionally required significant time and resources. According to Gausscode, the system improves document analysis efficiency by 500% and achieves 90% accuracy in responses to questions.

In addition to these features, CADI can predict when vehicles need maintenance, which minimizes vehicle downtime and ensures customers return to the road more quickly. The result is improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“CADI is like having an automotive expert available 24/7,” said a Gausscode representative, emphasizing its role in reducing the workload for staff and improving customer experience. Another executive quoted by Gausscode highlighted the importance of real-time updates to knowledge bases, stating that this feature ensures customers receive accurate and timely responses.

GenAI Badge System Enhances Sales Efforts

The GenAI Badge System, an audio wearable device demonstrated at CES, was interesting for its practical applications in sales environments. Designed to provide on-the-spot guidance, the badge uses algorithms to analyze customer interactions and suggest strategies in real-time. CES attendees had the opportunity to test the system and observe its ability to offer actionable recommendations, such as rephrasing salesperson responses during conversations.

The company highlighted that by integrating AI-driven insights, the GenAI Badge System aims to standardize and improve sales techniques, while helping new employees accelerate their learning curve through real-time feedback.

“Training new employees takes months,” an auto industry executive said in a testimonial provided by Gausscode, “but tools like the GenAI Badge can accelerate their learning curve and ensure consistent service quality.”

Beyond individual interactions, the badge supports personalized coaching by analyzing each sales interaction and offering specific feedback to improve performance. It also enables managers to monitor team performance comprehensively, identifying areas where additional training or adjustments may be needed. This data-driven approach aims to standardize sales techniques and ensure consistent service quality across teams.

Leads Scoring Engine Prioritizes Data-Driven Sales

Gausscode’s Leads Scoring Engine tackles the issue of identifying and prioritizing high-quality leads – a constant challenge in the automotive sector. The system processes customer engagement data and dealership records to assign scores to potential leads, allowing sales teams to focus on the most promising prospects. Gausscode noted that this targeted approach aims to improve efficiency and reduce wasted effort.

“Manual screening is time-consuming and prone to errors,” a Gausscode representative shared, highlighting the value of the Leads Scoring Engine in uncovering opportunities that might otherwise be missed.

In addition to lead prioritization, the Leads Scoring Engine features multiple modules designed to optimize the sales process. These modules include tools for follow-ups, sales trend forecasting, and customer segmentation, which collectively enhance the precision and impact of dealership efforts.

According to Gausscode, using its AI the system can increase showroom traffic by up to 30%, as well as customer conversion rates.

A Vision for the Future

Gausscode’s presence at CES 2025 reflected the growing influence of artificial intelligence across the automotive sales industry. Through tools like CADI, the GenAI Badge System, and the Leads Scoring Engine, the company aims to address critical operational challenges while setting new standards for customer engagement and efficiency.

[Image credit: Gausscode]