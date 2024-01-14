The Usmile Y10 Pro Is Worth Smiling About

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I’ve been testing and using electric toothbrushes for years. And one of my biggest frustrations with the big brands is their short battery life. Every model I’ve tested will last less than a week on a single charge. That may not be a big issue if you keep it on its charger next to the sink, but if you don’t want to take up a precious bathroom plug full-time or you’re traveling, I’ve found they have a tendency to die at the least convenient moments.

The usmile Y10 Pro changes that paradigm; it is rated to last up to six months on a single charge (2x 2-minute brushings per day). Better yet, it charges from a standard USB-C connector, so in the event it runs out of juice while I’m on the road, I can easily charge it up with my phone or laptop cable.

The Y10 Pro also provides helpful guidance while brushing. Its hi-res information screen displays a map of your brushing progress, indicating how well you’re doing at hitting each section of your mouth. If you miss an area or skimp on brushing time, the display will show you. Even under the harsh lights of the CES showcase I attended, the bright display was easy to read.

The Y10 Pro offers four cleaning modes – Clean, White, Soft, and Smart mode, which dynamically adjusts the brush’s motion and vibration based on your brushing style. The brush heads use rounded bristles to protect gums and are fluoride-infused to strengthen teeth even when not using a fluoride toothpaste. While a pressure sensor helps prevent overpressing.

Another benefit of the Y10 Pro is the cost of brush head replacements. Each brush head lasts up to three months (two are included in the box) and a pack of four is only $25 on usmile.com or $20 on Amazon – a significant savings over the big brands.

And for those who like to brush in the shower, the Y10 Pro is rated IPX8, making it completely waterproof for normal bathroom scenarios. According to a usmile spokesperson, you don't have to worry even if you submerge it in water; it's still going to be able to operate.

The usmile Y10 Pro is available for $109.99 on usmile.com ($10 discount for first order) or $99.90 on Amazon. And usmile offers a one-year warranty and 60-day satisfaction guarantee, so you can confidently try it out and see if it's the right fit for you.