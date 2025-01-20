Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: CES 2025 | How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

A Smart Way to Store Medications on the Go Shown at CES 2025

by Josh Kirschner on January 20, 2025

At CES 2025, ZKS introduced the ZKSCool Portable Cooler, a compact and AIoT-enabled refrigeration device designed for convenience, precision, and portability. Developed for storing sensitive items such as insulin, growth hormones, breast milk, and perishable foods, the ZKSCool integrates cutting-edge semiconductor cooling with intelligent monitoring and a user-friendly design.

The ZKSCool Portable Cooler sits open on a table at CES 2025

The device features a high-efficiency 12V cooling chip paired with a durable aluminum inner tank, delivering rapid and precise temperature regulation while maintaining energy efficiency. Powered by a 6700mAh lithium-ion battery, it ensures up to six operating hours on a single charge. The cooler also supports versatile charging options, including household outlets, vehicle power supplies, and portable power banks, making it a dependable choice for both at-home and on-the-go use.

The ZKSCool Portable Cooler is compact, with internal dimensions of 7.1 x 2.9 x 1.2 inches and external dimensions of 9.9 x 4.4 x 4.1 inches, and lightweight, with a net weight of just 2.87 pounds. The split-type design, featuring a detachable lid and touch-sensitive controls, allows for easy cleaning.

With its AIoT-enabled real-time monitoring system, users can oversee internal temperatures, register medications, and receive reminders via a dedicated applet. The cooler also includes an over-temperature alarm to safeguard its delicate contents.

By combining portability, intelligent monitoring, and advanced cooling technology, the ZKSCool Portable Cooler is a smart solution for individuals managing critical medications or requiring reliable cold storage while traveling. Whether commuting, camping, or on extended road trips, this innovative device offers a welcome balance of functionality and convenience.

[Image credit: ZKS]

Topics

News, Sponsored, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, Travel & Entertainment, Blog, CES


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.