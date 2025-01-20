A Smart Way to Store Medications on the Go Shown at CES 2025

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2025, ZKS introduced the ZKSCool Portable Cooler, a compact and AIoT-enabled refrigeration device designed for convenience, precision, and portability. Developed for storing sensitive items such as insulin, growth hormones, breast milk, and perishable foods, the ZKSCool integrates cutting-edge semiconductor cooling with intelligent monitoring and a user-friendly design.

The device features a high-efficiency 12V cooling chip paired with a durable aluminum inner tank, delivering rapid and precise temperature regulation while maintaining energy efficiency. Powered by a 6700mAh lithium-ion battery, it ensures up to six operating hours on a single charge. The cooler also supports versatile charging options, including household outlets, vehicle power supplies, and portable power banks, making it a dependable choice for both at-home and on-the-go use.

The ZKSCool Portable Cooler is compact, with internal dimensions of 7.1 x 2.9 x 1.2 inches and external dimensions of 9.9 x 4.4 x 4.1 inches, and lightweight, with a net weight of just 2.87 pounds. The split-type design, featuring a detachable lid and touch-sensitive controls, allows for easy cleaning.

With its AIoT-enabled real-time monitoring system, users can oversee internal temperatures, register medications, and receive reminders via a dedicated applet. The cooler also includes an over-temperature alarm to safeguard its delicate contents.

By combining portability, intelligent monitoring, and advanced cooling technology, the ZKSCool Portable Cooler is a smart solution for individuals managing critical medications or requiring reliable cold storage while traveling. Whether commuting, camping, or on extended road trips, this innovative device offers a welcome balance of functionality and convenience.

[Image credit: ZKS]