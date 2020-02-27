The Best Weather Sites
You can find weather information just about everywhere – from your watch to your phone to screens in public spaces. But weather sites are still the best source of in-depth weather information in an easy-to-read format, especially when you’re tracking a storm or other weather phenomenon.
First, and foremost, the best weather sites provide an accurate forecast that’s simple to read and understand. Their weather advisories catch your eye. And specialized forecasts, charts, and maps are easily accessible. Specifically, here’s what we considered.
Forecast Accuracy
According to research by Forecast Watch, a company that tracks forecast accuracy, The Weather Channel (aka Weather.com) and AccuWeather consistently rank within the top three for forecast accuracy in the United States. Accuracy rates hover around 85 percent. However, your local area may be just as well served by Dark Sky or Weather Underground. You can see who ranks highly in your area at ForecastAdvisor.
Design
The best sites let you see the day’s forecast at a glance, including temperature highs and lows , how cold it feels (the “real feel”), and whether you’ll need an umbrella. If there is dangerous weather in your area, a weather advisory is clearly visible.
Most weather sites have ads, which appear on the page and occasionally, and annoyingly, pop up over the content. Dark Sky is the only site on our list that doesn’t have any ads. The Weather Channel, AccuWeather and Weather Underground all have ads, but there are few, if any, pop up ads.
Specialized forecasts and weather maps
If you fish, ski, or enjoy a day at the beach, a site that offers specialized forecasts can be valuable. You’ll also find allergy and air quality forecasts on some sites. And for those that want a deeper dive into the data, some sites offer a range of maps.
We found four weather sites that met our criteria and which we would highly recommend: The Weather Channel, AccuWeather, Weather Underground, and Dark Sky.
The best weather site: The Weather Channel
The Weather Channel is the best weather site for most people, offering an accurate forecast that’s easy to read, high-quality weather-related news, and a wide selection of useful specialized forecasts and maps. While there are ads, they don’t significantly detract from the viewing experience.
Forecast Watch consistently ranks The Weather Channel among the top three for weather forecast accuracy, making it a good choice for your local weather and when traveling. We like the fact that there is a favorite cities bar at the top of the page that automatically populates as you search for weather, so you can easily toggle between places. And, it’s easy to remove a city once it’s no longer a top priority. If there is an active weather advisory, there is a visible bar that shows the warning and how long it will be in effect.
The Weather Channel has an easy-to-use interactive map that you can use to layer on radar and satellite imagery. You can then go deeper into data like dew point, humidity, temperature, and wind, among others. You can also toggle on sightings of local area lightning and wildfires, turn on official marine, flood, tornado, and other official watches and warnings, view storm tracks, and much more.
The specialty forecasts, though, are where The Weather Channel really shines. The site carries over its clean graphically driven interface to each of its specialty forecasts – Allergy Tracker, Boat & Beach, Farming/Gardening, and Ski Forecast (Cold & Flu and Fishing aren’t currently active) – to surface information that’s important. For instance, tide data, wind conditions, UV index, sunset, and any small craft advisories are prominently displayed for the Boat & Beach report, and the Gardening forecast features soil moisture, humidity, precipitation, and temperature.
As a weather news outlet, The Weather Channel offers timely weather stories and videos. Plus, there’s a whole section devoted to beautiful and interesting photos. The depth of weather news is greater than other weather sites.
The Weather Channel does the best job of providing both quick at-a-glance weather information and more in-depth content, making it our top pick for the best weather site.
For hyperlocal forecasts: AccuWeather
Of all the weather sites, AccuWeather does the best job of delivering your local forecast. Like The Weather Channel, AccuWeather consistently ranks within the top three sites for forecast accuracy. In addition, it has a proprietary forecasting tool that provides a highly-precise hyperlocal near-term forecast, which AccuWeather calls Minutecast. Through Minutecast, you’ll to-the-minute predictions of any weather that’s expected in the next 120 minutes. So, if you want to know if you have time to mow the lawn before the rain starts, Minutecast provides a quick answer.
Finding your local forecast is just a matter of searching. Once you’ve searched for a location, it will appear as a suggested location when you return, making it easy to click into your local forecast. AccuWeather’s local forecast page has a clean, easy-to-read design. There you’ll find an overview of the day’s weather, a weather alert from Minutecast if there’s precipitation expected in the next 120 minutes, and an alert to any expected severe weather in the upcoming days in a section called Looking Ahead. And, if you click into Current Weather (or any of the other forecasts), you’ll see how the temperature feels in the shade as well as the sun.
AccuWeather’s maps are limited to radar, satellite, current conditions (meaning temperature), and severe weather (which you can top into to see the alert). Like The Weather Channel, you can view past weather as well as the predicted weather.
AccuWeather provides a wide variety of specialized forecasts. There are the expected ones like Ski, Sun & Sand, Allergies, and Sailing, but AccuWeather goes beyond with a variety of lifestyle forecasts. You can check the Hair Day (can you expect frizzy hair), Mosquito, and Migraine forecasts. In total, there are 27 specialized forecasts. Any specialized forecast you check will then show up on the top bar of the site with a rating. While AccuWeather gives you the rating, the site doesn’t provide the underlying data. So, if the Sailing forecast today in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a 4, you’ll see “Expect only fair conditions for sailing.” You don’t get tide data, wind speed, and other pertinent data on the Sailing page.
For news, AccuWeather has a blog that’s written by its staff of weather experts, which range in specialties from regional weather to astronomy and climate change. You’ll also find videos produced by AccuWeather and taken from across the web. The selection isn’t as deep as The Weather Channel, but there’s plenty to watch.
If you’re looking for the best at-a-glance short-term local forecast, AccuWeather is the best. The site has a clean (though ad-supported) interface and gets you in and out armed with exactly what you need for the day.
For direct access to weather station data: Weather Underground
If you want to choose where your weather data is coming from, or even use your own weather station, Weather Underground is the best choice for you. The site will automatically pull from a nearby weather station, but you can select Change next to the weather station name and select any station. And in many locations, especially more rural areas, Weather Underground is ranked highly by Forecast Watch.
Finding your local forecast is as easy as allowing the site to see your location and pull up the nearest station, or you can search for your city. If you regularly check the weather in a variety of locations, you can create a Favorite Cities list. Your local forecast will show the forecast for the day and local radar. Weather advisories show up in a bar at the top of the page.
The interactive weather map on Weather Underground, called the Wundermap, lets you access a variety of weather information, including temperature, wind speed and direction, dew point and humidity, and precipitation. You can also toggle on storm tracks, lightning, and active wildfires, among other data. You can look at current, past, and future readings as a video showing changes over time. If the map looks similar to the one for The Weather Channel, that’s because both sites are owned by The Weather Company.
Specialized forecasts are limited to Pollen, air quality, and UV index, which you can find right below the local forecast. Clicking on any rating will take you to a page with pollen data broken down into types of pollen, a map that shows fine particulate matter readings and UV risk based on skin type.
Weather Underground staff produces some weather news stories and videos, plus it pulls content in from The Weather Channel. You won’t find the depth that The Weather Channel has, but you will find plenty of stories and videos to keep you up to date.
If you want to know where your weather data is being collected, or want to use your own weather station, Weather Underground provides the best combination of an easy-to-read forecast with rich weather data and news when you want more information.
For a clean interface: Dark Sky
For a clean, ad-free weather site experience, Dark Sky delivers the best experience. The site has a spartan design that uses text, colors, and icons to deliver your local forecast in a compelling way. Dark Sky isn’t as consistently ranked for weather forecast accuracy as The Weather Channel and AccuWeather, but it does rank well in many areas, so be sure to check your location on ForecastAdvisor.
Dark Sky pulls in your location if you click on the arrow icon next to the search box and allow location information. Once you’ve searched for weather in a location, it will appear in a drop-down list when you click on the search box. Clicking on the X next to the city name will remove it from the list. On your local forecast page, you’ll find the daily forecast, UV index, information on notable upcoming weather (such as rain or severe weather), a moving graphic of any forecasted precipitation, and your local temperature map. Weather advisories show up as red text above your forecast.
The weather temperature map on your local forecast page can be changed to show cloud cover, precipitation radar, wind speed, ozone, dew point, and more. The maps don’t move, but you can select different times of day and dates to see how the weather will change.
Dark Sky doesn’t provide any specialized forecasts or news stories and related videos.
If you’re looking for an ad-free visually clean forecast, Dark Sky is the right site for you. It doesn’t have the resources of the other sites on our list, but when all you need is the forecast, you can be in and out in seconds.
|
Why you should trust me
Updated on 2/27/2020 with new picks
[Image credit: dog with umbrella via BigStockPhoto]
Discussion
Others
Intellicast is where I go if there is severe weather. The radar summary gives you cloud heights, speed, and direction, and the severe storm 1 km storm watch will pinpoint thunderstorms and tornadic activity with direction and windspeed.
Here is how OK looks:
http://www.intellicast.com/Storm/Severe/OneKM.aspx?location=USTX0203&animate=true
Which site has fewest pop-ups and fastest load?
Thanks for the weather site review. What would be even more valuable for me is to know which site leaves the fewest cookies, loads the fastest, and delivers the fewest pop-up ads. I used to use weather.com, but it seems to work very slowly. I’m looking for a simple place to get weather without a lot of advertising overhead. Any inputs are welcome! Thanks.
That's why I tried to create a fast and reliable site
As you say, many weather sites are bloated with ads and so many useless information that they become painfully slow. And that’s why I created my own site: lightweight and mobile friendly. Please give it a try ( http://temperaturetoday.in/ ) and let me know your suggestions and comments.
I would like to keep it simple, but I want to hear opinions and I am still building it.
PS: If it doesn’t find your city use the address like http://temperaturetoday.in/your-city
Regards!
Any for Canada?
None of these sites look as if they cover Canada. Do you know of any?
Best weather sites
iMapWeather.com is very good and has a lot of simple options.
It is also interactive with some of the same tools you see your weather men use on TV.
Plus, it shows you locations of storm chasers that are feeding/streaming content and you can click on one and watch their feeds.
All in all, one of the best on the web.
Different Apps
Is it possible for some of the apps out there to be used on my PC? I am not very wise to all of this stuff but I can see where some of these apps might be helpful on my pc. Thank you for your time and all the wonderful information you put out there for us.
Weatherbug
I have WeatherBug on my desktop and laptop; I’ve used it there for years. I currently have a problem with it on my iphone, however; I’m getting a “We’ve updated our terms of use and privacy” message whenever I open it and that’s as far as it will open. No problems with the computer app, nowever. I like it because it ties in with school science departments for local weather input and my nearest reporting station is only 4 miles from my home.
Try reinstalling?
You may just want to try uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. That will clear out the old cache and may get you past that issue.
Seriously??
I am here because Weather.com on my computer overnight became ... “drywall”! We all look for reliable information, whatever the costs!
Providing no information whatsoever because you can not design universal interace platform for the delvery of the information (flashy adds are a separate issue) - that is not just “not the best” - that is the worst, sheer incompetence!
another cool
I think this is amazing idea show weather as color like this colorweather.com
Weather.com? Seriously?
That’s got to be the WORST weather site available.
Our top pick is currently
Our top pick is currently the Accuweather app. See our more recent story https://www.techlicious.com/guide/best-weather-apps-for-iphone-and-android/
Worst
Worst list:weather.com,accuweather.com,weatherchannel.com (which you cannot get anymore unkess you get cable)
They're all bad!
There are no good weather sites. The gov site is ok, but they don’t offer any hourly details. They say morning, afternoon, tonight - all of which is very vague.
Really!
Have been watching Harvey and cannot quite believe Ccollege Station hass had less than half an inch of rain when I see the maps and my son tells me it has rarely stopped raining. But that is what my site says!
This is what I have been using
windy.com
android
I use an android app called 1Weather and I have been VERY satisfied with it for several years now.
Weatherbug
Weatherbug is free and available for both phones and PC. I’ve used it for years and am pleased with it. In addition to offering detailed, current (Now), 10-day and hour-by-hour conditions from nearby weather stations (it partners with school science departments so there’s usually a reporting weather station within 15-20 miles from wherever you’re located), it’s added Flash which will show you how far away lightning has struck. Even in a rural east TX area, there’s a reporting station within 15 miles of my grandchild’s home. We both love it.
Mosaic Radar & WeatherBug
I use Weatherbug on PC, Phone & Tablet for the sound alerts and quick checking of alerts & lightning among other detailed information. Weather.gov has the Mosaic Radar map
http://radar.weather.gov/ridge/Conus/full_loop.php
that shows what’s happening in the country, and the Weather.gov alerts map shows a great overview for country & local areas. These 3 are my go-to for severe weather. Most of the police and emergency services around here use Mosaic, with WB or weather.gov to keep track of severe incoming weather.
Dark Sky is good, WPXI weather App - Doom & Gloom
I just started using Dark Sky and it’s great for letting you know just how soon it is going to rain. Great it your trying to decide to start cutting your grass.
I also use the WPXI weather app which is local for Pittsburgh area. I call it the doom and gloom weather app because it forecasts rain a LOT. To be fair it does rain her a lot but still.
Dark sky add-on is not accurate
The Firefox add-on that depends on Dark Sky just sent me outside thinking it was 84 degrees. I couldn’t figure out why I was struggling so much mowing the lawn. I finished and checked the Accuweather forecast, which said the temp was 92+ or something and felt like 104. Whew! Most of the weather sites gave varying temps, but all were higher than Dark Sky—- or the add-on someone made using Dark Sky. It’s not refreshing correctly and that’s not good, IMHO. I got sick of the bogging down with Accuweather as an add-on, so I’m not sure where to go for reliable, current weather. I like having the weather on my toolbar, so I don’t have to look up or bookmark the website. Our motto is, “It’s great to be a weatherman, because no matter how badly they do their job, it doesn’t seem to matter.”
Something else
For me the best weather website is http://sat24.cc
You can find here anything you need to know about weather forecast.
Garbage
Ever since IBM bought The Weather Company, which previously purchased Wunderground but left it alone, Weather Underground has removed most of the functionality - including reliable favorites - from paid users and apparently fired all of their customer service representatives.
By the way, WeatherBug is spyware. It got its start by using schools and teachers to victimize parents and educators. I don’t know if they are still affiliated, but at one point AccuWeather and the WeatherBug were either the same company or directly tied to each other. Neither can be trusted.
WeatherBug is not spyware
WeatherBug is not spyware. If you believe otherwise, please support your claim.
Yes, it is
You’re probably too young to remember when this was common knowledge; at the time they were one of the most pervasive.
https://www.ripoffreport.com/reports/weatherbug/internet/weatherbug-ripoff-has-spyware-built-in-even-though-the-website-says-no-spyware-internet-102046
Leopards can’t change their spots. Especially a highly aggressive leopard such as WeatherBug.
That's an absurd argument
You’re referencing a forum post from 2004 as your evidence that WeatherBug, 14 years later, is spyware (By any chance, are you the same Rob who wrote that post)? Even that (your?) post largely supported what others had said at the time, the free version of WeatherBug served ads, and could be considered Adware - but that’s a very different thing than spyware.
FWIW, Microsoft analyzed WeatherBug at the time and made the determination it was not spyware: http://www.eweek.com/security/weatherbug-miffed-at-microsofts-spyware-classification. I’ve found no evidence of WeatherBug being flagged for any type of adware or spyware since those mid-2000s versions.
And, again, that was 14 years ago! If anyone needs a reminder of how much things have changed since 2004, Weatherbug was being shipped with AOL Instant Messenger to run on your Windows XP machine. Doubleclick, one of Weatherbug’s ad networks, was later bought by an up-and-coming company called Google in 2007. And, FWIW, I was 35 years old in 2004 - old enough to remember things.
Are you a troll?
“You’re referencing a forum post from 2004 as your evidence that WeatherBug, 14 years later, is spyware”
You asked for evidence, there you go. That was written six years after WeatherBug started peddling their spyware.
“(By any chance, are you the same Rob who wrote that post)?”
Really?
“Even that (your?) post largely supported what others had said at the time, the free version of WeatherBug served ads, and could be considered Adware - but that’s a very different thing than spyware.”
It was doing more than that, sending back information about browsing habits, software usage, and more. And, even adware still tracks what you do, otherwise it’s delivering non-targeted ads, which makes adware that does tracking spyware.
“FWIW, Microsoft analyzed WeatherBug at the time and made the determination it was not spyware: http://www.eweek.com/security/weatherbug-miffed-at-microsofts-spyware-classification.”
You misread. Microsoft did classify it as spyware and caused AWS to become aggressive in defending itself.
“I’ve found no evidence of WeatherBug being flagged for any type of adware or spyware since those mid-2000s versions.”
Once a child molester, always a child molester. Spyware peddlers are in exactly the same boat: they can never be trusted except to spy on their users. Those classifications may have changed due to legal challenges of certain types of spyware claims, promises of a clean act by AWS, bribery, and so forth. There’s no proof they cleaned up their act.
“And, again, that was 14 years ago! If anyone needs a reminder of how much things have changed since 2004, Weatherbug was being shipped with AOL Instant Messenger to run on your Windows XP machine. Doubleclick, one of Weatherbug’s ad networks, was later bought by an up-and-coming company called Google in 2007.”
Again, once a spyware peddler always a spyware peddler. WeatherBug was one of the worst violators for YEARS! You expect me to believe they cleaned up their act?
“And, FWIW, I was 35 years old in 2004 - old enough to remember things.”
Then you ignored them? Or maybe you just didn’t pay attention at the time. That’s okay, most people didn’t. Just because you weren’t aware of it does not mean it wasn’t happening. Similarly, unless you have access to the source code of WeatherBug, you can’t say they aren’t spyware.
Laughing over here
I realize these were old comments, but Josh had me laughing with references to the two biggest internet/computer spies out there: Microsoft and Google. If there is any affiliation to either of those, it’s a guarantee that spyware is part of anything. Thanks for the chuckle.
ADS
i didnt even read this article because this page has more stupid ads than the weather channel
Weather.com Liberal Crap
Apparently weather.com has just become a delivery system for left wing, anti-conservative propaganda with a little focus on weather forecasting thrown in. WeatherBug it is….
Care to support that?
I just took a look at the site and I’m struggling to find the “anti-conservative propaganda” you’re referring to.
Weatherbuggy
I tried WB on several occasions and had a variety of problems with ads, cookies and so on. Maybe some overstate the deviousness of sites, after all its only weather info we want.
I used a stand alone program called weather pulse until it was abandoned due to licensing fees or something. Have yet to find anything close to that in overall usefulness without aggravation.
Weather Bug is 100% banned on my network
I am network admin. we run a defense-in-depth security program, including: Zscaler, carbon Black, DarkTrace, Eset, & Proofpoint.
WeatherBug is explicitly banned by company & hash on Carbon Black. Blacklisted on Zscaler & Eset.
Tests using Darktrace with weatherbug on a honeypot showed (in 2018, after an exec complained they wanted it) continuous, open connections on multiple ports to multiple IPs.
Considerable data being sent off to weatherbug.
After showing my findings, the exec deleted it off his home PCs too.
Innocent data mining by weatherbug? Maybe.
I’m not taking that chance.
Maybe
Hi Eddie,
Thanks for the additional info. I ran the Weatherbug install file (WeatherBugSetup.exe) and each of the program files through VirusTotal. All the files came up clean across all 69 engines.
There were instances of previous flags of WeatherBugSetup.exe, notably by ESET two years ago, but that version was downloaded from some French app download site (pcastuces.com), so could have been modified with a malicious payload. The other flags were also third-party downloaded versions. That is probably why you’re seeing the blacklist from ESET and likely the other security programs.
I can’t explain the open connections Weatherbug maintains when running, as I obviously have no insight into how its coded or what is running in the backend. The app pulls in a lot of content from outside companies - live cams, weather alerts, etc. - perhaps some of this is pulled directly from those third-party sites, rather than via Weatherbug’s servers or maybe it’s just coded badly (or both).
In any case, I still don’t see any evidence that Weatherbug is spyware, but there’s no way to prove that Weatherbug isn’t spyware, either. So makes complete sense why you might want to keep it off corporate hardware, especially since there have been non-official versions that seem to have been compromised.
Don't care for the Weatherbug app ... but
I didn’t care for the computer app, and uninstalled it right away ... glad I did after reading your posts. But I do like the web version. Very clean and fast.
I recently dumped Intellicast for Underground ... now I’m dumping Underground because it is just wrong on local temperature most of the time ... I’m talking 8 - 10 degrees wrong. I check it first thing in the morning before walking my dog and it reports 61. So I don a sweater or the like and go out and freeze my butt off because it’s 51!
Guess I try Weatherbug for awhile.
Yes! Inaccurate temps.
Thanks for your post. I stumbled onto this site in looking for info on the best weather site, to see if there is a better add-on I can use for Firefox. I’m currently running a toolbar add-on that relies on Dark Sky, after dumping Accuweather due to their heavy ads bogging things down. I don’t know if it’s the add-on/developer or if it’s Dark Sky, but the same darn thing just happened to me with temps being way off. I don’t think any of these weather sites know their butts from a hole in the ground when it comes to accuracy. Maybe I’ll hang a thermometer outside my door.
Too many ads!
So many ads causing the sites (including this one) to be slow. The Weather Channel has cable subscription income. Weather Underground was acquired by Weather Channel so it has now been filled with ads as well. Locals call Accuweather, “In-AccuWeather” because even though their headquarters is in our town, my house friends agree that we get no better forecast than from other sites. Obviously, I’m obviously I’m missing something because all the main weather sites are full of ads.
Weather Underground
Sorry, Elizabeth, But WU sucks! I have been using it for the past 20 years. It used to be great, but just as soon as it was bought and moved to San Francisco, it just not work.
You used to be able to pay for add-free on a desktop. That has gone away.
The many multiple ads seem to be fighting each other, to load, and while that is happening, little weather info is load. I have tried it on 4 different browsers. Same problem. They ignore complaints on their Facebook page.
They broke it and cannot fix it.
Which site has the most
Which site has the most accurate forecasts? Has a professor done a scientific study of this? Thank you.
Sorry state of weather sites
From the comments here, it’s clear weather content has been monopolized by ad mongers.
We need a Wiipedia or OpenStreetMap for weather—a non-profit, ad-free, non-tracking, community-based service whose only goal is the public good. The NOAA has the raw data and resources, but is reluctant to compete against the private sector.
There may be hope!
WeatherWX.com could supply the answer to all your whoas when it comes to weather. Equipped with all the latest radar, weather warnings supplied by the NWS to include extensive forecasting abilities with extreme ease of navigation. You’d be pressed to find a more informative weather solution.
They used to be Find Local Weather but the name change occurred so that they could be found easier. No apps but apps are not required. Nothing to install they are not a data mining site. The site functions awesome on a phone or tablet.
A weather mapping system that is bar none for current conditions worldwide with extensive US forecasting ability. May like to check it out.
Local, National and International forecasts.
How to monetize the wrong way
The monetizing junkies behind Accuweather.com recently completely crippled their site for anyone with the audacity to block their ever-growing list of intrusive data-mining, data-sharing, tracking, beaconizing, sniffing cookies from all the notorious and much-despised third-party ad servers. If Wunderground does the same, I’m content to glance at my cheap weather station:
wet string = rain
whipping around = windy
icicles = below freezing
skies darkening = storm’s a’coming or sunset.
The “H” with monetizer abuse of privacy. (So-called Privacy Policies aren’t worth the pixels they’re printed with.)
Non global agenda
How about a weather news site that doesn’t push the human global climate change bs and tells the truth ?
You Can't Handle The Truth
Because, Marty, you are proposing a catch-22. What you fail to comprehend is they are telling the truth. An inconvenient truth, but a truth nonetheless. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t make it untrue or “fake”.
Fie on weather.com
From Rich Moser on May 23, 2013 :: 4:45 pm
I’ve been following weather.com AND the Weather Channel (same company) for years. On TV, they’re good, but you have to wait for the info you want. Online is a different story. The site navigates *very* poorly and there is absolutely zero customer service (believe me, I’ve tried!). In my California location, they are really quite awful in their forecasting accuracy, worse that most, and they are very slow to update—as in, it’s 70 and sunny outside right now but they still say that there’s a 70% chance of rain and will be cloudy all day, which was their forecast yesterday.
Reply
no update
From javid on March 20, 2014 :: 2:14 am
you r right.
Reply
Weather.com needs to weather and not TV station.
From Mark Leavitt on January 25, 2015 :: 5:29 pm
How this site gets on any list is mind baffling, I ditto all the comments above but in addition, weather.com needs to pull back in the reins and offer a simple, navigational web site with less adds getting in the way. Stop using he web site like the weather channel. They got stuff all over the place and to find a chart for your particular area, it’s hunt for a needle in a haystack or looking for the Lost Arc. It’s usually buried in a video article along with 5+ other charts of useless information.
In addition, I find local weather channels do the same thing, finding information is supposed to be fast and easy, instead they load the web site with so much junk including video after video (and ads), it becomes slow due to long running scripts on the web page.
Personally, I skip all of it and just go to NOAA and to get the latest via National Weather Bulletins (just read the SIMPLE text) and head over (if need be) to AccuWeather to get detail info in 2-3 clicks. About 1 min or less of my time versus 5+ minutes roaming around in Weather.com.
Reply
Well how about thus list
From Angel Love on October 29, 2016 :: 6:12 pm
Try thr s…t list. Godd one for they can go for the worst
Reply
Totally agree!!!
From Suzanne on October 04, 2018 :: 6:02 am
I used to love The Weather Channel, but now it’s more junk and ads than weather and takes forever to come up. Very disappointing.
Reply
I absolutely agree and am looking for a GOOD weather site
From Janet on February 01, 2019 :: 7:25 pm
I HATE the fake news and scam websites that are on the weather.com site!! I am hoping I can actually find a legitimate non-greedy site.
Reply