Our Favorite 7 Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones

buying one of the three new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra phones is an investment,with prices starting at just under $1,000. And like with any sizable investment you make, you’ll want to protect it – in this instance with a case. Here are our top Samsung Galaxy S20 protection choices for fashionistas, the over-protective, and everyone else who wants to ensure their S20 investment remains intact.

For a barely-there look: Totallee Thin Case

The one problem with cases is, well, they're cases, which means your S20 now doesn't look or feel like an S20. The Totallee Thin Galaxy S20+ Case is not only clear so the S20's beauty shines through, but it's also a mere .03-inch thin, so the phone remains pocketable. Totallee makes no drop-proof distance claims, noting instead that the case is "for everyday protection against scratches and bumps."

Available for: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Colors: Transparent, Solid Black

Price: $35.00 on TotalleeCase, check price on Amazon

For a clear case that’s tough: Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips

If you want a clear case but also want to protect your S20 against more than casual scratches and bumps, this transparent Speck case not only provides 13-foot drop protection in versions for all three S20 models, but incorporates no-slip grips on the back of the case to make sure your phone stays in your hand during photo-taking, texting, and other slippery handed activities. The case's raised bezel protects the screen from scratches when you place your phone face-down, and the case itself includes a "perfect-clear" coating guaranteed against discoloration or yellowing – if it doesn’t stay perfectly-clear, Speck will replace your case for free.

Available for: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Colors: Clear

Price: $44.95 on SpeckProducts

For doubling as a wallet: Vena vCommute

Not only is this vCommute case constructed of tough dual-layer polycarbonate with CornerGuard design that meets military drop-test standards that survived 26 drops from four feet, but you also get three hidden card slots that keep prying eyes from spying your payment cards and IDs. Ergonomically, the vCommute's foldable rear leather flap both doubles as a multiple-position kickstand and includes metal plates to make it compatible with magnetic car mounts. There are versions available for both the S20+ and the S20 Ultra.

Available for: S20+ and S20 Ultra

Colors: Black

Price: Pre-order for $39.99 on VenaProducts (ships on 4/30/2020)

For fighting germs: Speck Presidio Pro

Studies have indicated that your cellphone contains more germs and bacteria than your toilet. Ugh. For even the slightly germophobic, Speck has infused this soft maroon Presidio Pro case, available for all three S20 models, with Microban, an antimicrobial treatment that claims to provide lifetime protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria growth. The Pro's matte soft-touch surface is both grippy and scratch-resistant, the case's inside is lined with something called Impactium that Speck claims cushions your phone like an airbag to absorb and disperse shock, and a raised bezel to protect the screen if your phone is placed or lands display-side down.

Available for: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Colors: Black/Black, Coastal Blue/Black, Cathedral Grey/Graphite Grey, Soft Maroon/Samba Red

Price: $39.95 on SpeckProducts

For 5G reception assurance: Gear4 Hackney 5G Case

5G signals, especially the short-range mmWave type currently deployed by Verizon, AT&T, and theoretically soon T-Mobile/Sprint, can be hinky, depending on where you are in relation to the 5G transmitter and even how you hold your 5G phone. To counter 5G's often unpredictable signal, Gear4 has lined the Hackney, available for all three S20s, with D30 with 5G Signal Plus technology, designed to enable a stronger 5G signal to pass through to your phone. Not only should you get better 5G reception, but D30's impact-resistance, which Gear4 claims is "the world’s thinnest and most advanced impact protection material," keeps your phone whole even if dropped from up to 13 feet.

Available for: S20 and S20+

Colors: Black, Rose Gold

Price: $49.99 on Zagg, check price on Amazon for S20

For an integrated grip: OtterBox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series

PopSockets, which makes popular and stylish phone grips, and OtterBox, which is well-known for its protective cases, have come together to create a great protective case with a grip. The PopSocket pushes in to lay flush with the case when you're not holding your phone, and you can swap the PopSocket PopTop grip for one of the dozens of different styles to match your every mood. There are 22 choices when making your purchase, and the base with works with the full range of PopSocket PopTops.

Available for: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Colors: Black Muavelous, Mint to Be, plus 22 PopSocket PopTop designs to choose from

Price: starting at $60.95 on OtterBox

For SIM swapping travelers: Catalyst Impact Protection Case

Keep your second SIM card, an extra microSD memory card, and even a SIM card eject tool handy thanks to special storage slots situated into the interior of this new Catalyst case. Not only is the case convenient for world travelers it's also tough. It will withstand drops from three meters and surpasses military standards for resistance from pressure, shock, sand and dust. It's built with a raised bezel to keep the screen from getting scratched by surfaces, and it's easy to hang on to thanks to its included lanyard. The Catalyst Impact Protection Case will be available for pre-order on Feb. 19.

Available for: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Colors: Stealthy Black, Clear

Price: Pre-order starting February 19, 2020, for $39.99 on CatalystCase

Essential protection for the screen: InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+

In addition to getting a case for your S20, you also want to protect your S20's QHD+ curved screen. But considering how much you shelled out for your S20, you don't want the screen to feel cheap. InvisibleShield's Ultra VisionGuard+ has the fit for a polymer protector, which is important for a curved display, but provides the same protection as glass and has a glass-like feel. Eyesafe technology protects you from potentially harmful blue light without changing screen colors or peak resolution, anti-microbial technology kills 99.99 percent of surface bacteria and germs, and self-healing technology corrects annoying minor scratches and dings.

Available for: S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Price: $44.99 on Zagg

