Hands on: A Tiny but Mighty 2-in-1 Charger for Your Apple Devices

Tired of juggling multiple chargers for your Apple devices while traveling? I've been using the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger and find it's an elegant solution for my iPhone and Apple Watch with fast wireless charging, premium build quality, and a tiny form factor.

In fact, the ButterFly is the world's smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger, according to Twelve South (given the thousands of MagSafe chargers on the market, I didn't attempt to verify this). Measuring just 0.9 inches in height, 2.4 inches in width and depth, and weighing a mere 4.2 ounces, it is about the size of an AirPods Pro case.

The ButterFly looks like a luxury product. It has a brushed aluminum outer casing with a beautiful matte finish that is fingerprint-resistant, a practical feature for a travel charger. The interior has soft vegan leather to protect your iPhone and Apple Watch.

As a wireless charger, the ButterFly has 15W MagSafe fast charging for your iPhone and 5W fast charging for your Apple Watch. While I'd recommend using a MagSafe case for easy alignment (it can be tricky to find the right spot for charging), most thinner cases allow wireless charging. You can also power up your AirPods on the MagSafe charging pad or your AirPods Pro Gen 2 on the Apple Watch charger. So, you can mix and match based on your needs.

One of the things I liked most about the ButterFly during my testing is that you can configure the charger in a few different ways to suit your needs. In the most basic mode, you can lay it flat for easy access to charging on both charging pads. However, some Apple Watch bands get in the way of flat charging, like my Sport Loop, so the ButterFly’s Watch charger can flip up from the base. (Note that I found it difficult to pry it up with short nails.) The flip-up design also enables you to use the Watch’s Nightstand mode so you can view it like a bedside clock.

You can also fold the ButterFly so you can use it as a stand for watching videos (horizontally) or StandBy mode as your smart clock. You'll need the strong magnetic attachment of your bare iPhone or a MagSafe case for this to work. Even then, the magnets aren't that strong, and it can easily slide down if you knock it. I was able to charge both my iPhone and Apple Watch in this configuration. It just required flipping the band to the outside so I could make a clean connection to the flat Apple Watch charger.

In the box, you'll find a 30W power adapter, a USB-C braided cable, and four international plug adapters, making the ButterFly an all-in-one solution for your charging needs. In a pinch, the 30W power adapter can even double as a charger for your MacBook Air, which is a nice bonus.

With its compact size, fast charging capabilities, and versatile configuration options, the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger is an excellent investment for travelers. It’s available now for $129.

