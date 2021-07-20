Tech Made Simple

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account Permanently

If you’re ready to give up Snapchat, it’s very easy to delete your account. However, you need to use your computer or phone web browser – not the Snapchat app – to do it. Here’s how.

1. Go to https://accounts.snapchat.com/accounts/login and log into your Snapchat account

2. Select “Delete My Account.”

3. Enter your account username and password and select “Continue.”

Screenshot of the Snapchat account management portal showing options for My Snapcode, my data, ads manager, on-demand geofilters, change my password, unlock my account, delete my account, manage apps, and manage devices.

Your account will be deactivated for 30 days and then deleted. During those 30 days, you can reactivate your account by logging in.

Before you delete your account, though, you may want to download your data. Snapchat data available for download includes your snaps, Our Story content, chat history, friends list, story history, and much more. To submit  a request for your data:

1. Go to https://accounts.snapchat.com/accounts/login and log into your Snapchat account

2. Select “My Data.”

3. Select “Submit Request.”

Your data should be available within 24 hours, though it could take a little longer. Snap can only process your download request if your account is active, so make sure you receive your data before requesting to delete your account.

