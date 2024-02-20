Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

How to Delete an Old Facebook Account When You Can't Log In

by Josh Kirschner on February 20, 2024

Updated on 2/20/2024 with the current methods you can use to regain access to an old Facebook account. Removed privacy options no longer available.

Do you have an old Facebook account that you’re no longer using with posts or pictures from your younger days that you don’t want people to see? It’s easy to delete your Facebook account if you still have access to it. But what if you can’t remember the login information?

Here are the steps you can take to try and recover account access so you can delete your account – and the associated unwanted former memories – permanently.

1. Try to recover your Facebook password

Go to https://www.facebook.com/login/identify to search for your account. You can search by the email or phone number you used to set up the account, or just by name (the search screen doesn’t mention that option but it works, too).

If the Facebook account you are trying to recover is old, try every email and phone number you've owned.

If you go the name route, your account may or may not show up, depending on your privacy settings. And you may have used a nickname or a variation of your name that you don't use anymore, so try a few variations. If you don’t see your account, click “I’m not on this list” and you’ll be prompted to enter the name of a friend and search again. Try a few friends if the first one doesn't work. They may also use a variation of their name.

Once you find your old account, you’ll be able to send a reset code to any of the email addresses or phone numbers you associated with your account. If you’re not sure which email address you used, Facebook will show you a redacted version (e.g., j*******h@hotmail.com) that should spark your memory in case it’s an old email that you don’t log into anymore.

If you don’t have access to that email address or phone number anymore, try hard to regain access to that old email account. Because it gets far bleaker from here…

2. Report your old account as fake

While Facebook makes deleting an old account difficult, thanks to the proliferation of Facebook account spoofing, deleting a fake account is far easier. So one of our clever readers told us in the comments he reported his old account as fake and it was quickly deleted. Another reader also had success going this route.

To report your old account as fake:

  1. Go to the profile of your old account.
  2. Click the three little dots on the bottom right of the cover photo and select Find support or report on your browser or Report profile in the Facebook app.
  3. Click on Pretending to Be Someone" and then click Me.

Let us know in the comments if this method works for you, too. It appears to be rather hit-or-miss.

3. There is no option three (at least no easy one)

For security reasons, Facebook will only allow you to delete your account if you can access it through the official method above (or our "unofficial" workaround). Those photos of your ex-relationships, nights of drunken bacchanalia and really, really bad choices of hairstyle are going to live on forever in the Facebook universe.

You can also try sending a snail mail letter to:

Meta Platforms, Inc.
ATTN: Privacy Operations
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Since this isn't an officially sanctioned means of getting your account deleted, we don't know what your likelihood of success will be. If you go this route, let us know how you fare in the comments below.

Bad advice in Facebook Help

In my research, I came across a Facebook help page with a section entitled "Recover your Facebook account from a friend's or family member’s account." The steps don't work. They ultimately send you back to the same page that asks for the phone number or email address associated with your account.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Please do not put requests to have your Facebook account deleted in the comments. We cannot delete your account you must follow the steps with Facebook we outlined above.

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than a decade. Josh started his first company while still in college, a consumer electronics retailer focused on students. His writing has been featured in Today.com, NBC News and Time.

Topics

Tips & How-Tos, Facebook, Privacy


Discussion loading

gravatar

From Leighni Hadl on November 28, 2018 :: 5:56 pm


One is under Leighni Hadl and one under Leighni Nikkol I can’t remember the passwords but I need them gone! Please help

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on November 28, 2018 :: 6:15 pm


Did you follow steps 1 and 2 above to try and reset your Facebook password so the accounts can be deleted?

Reply

gravatar

From Leighni on November 28, 2018 :: 8:20 pm


I can’t get in period. I deleted them the first time it said it would take 14 days but then they never disappeared

Reply

gravatar

From kcrj89 on June 10, 2019 :: 9:14 pm


it worked for me….in minutes, too….

Reply

gravatar

From laura levy on December 02, 2018 :: 2:13 pm


i created a new organization/business facebook account but because i uploaded a fake picture (i didn’t want to use my picture for my organization) .. the account has been disabled…

I have deleted the google account associated with the facebook account.

How can i recover/remove the disabled facebook account and start over?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on December 03, 2018 :: 3:42 pm


It may be possible to recover your Google account, which would then let you get access to your linked Facebook account. Here are the steps: https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6236295

Reply

gravatar

From laura levy on December 03, 2018 :: 7:29 pm


i can’t access the old Facebook acct because it is disabled.. i need to free up the associated email address with the disabled Facebook acct.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on December 03, 2018 :: 9:17 pm


The link above is a means to recover your old Gmail account so you can use it to recover your old Facebook account.

gravatar

From Leigh Ann McLean on December 08, 2018 :: 4:47 pm


I cant get in an old gmail account, actually 2 of them. I have my uaername to both accounts but I have forgot my passwords to both. I have a new phone now and I cant remember the number I had qhen I opened the account.
Need help
Leigh Ann

Reply

gravatar

From Patricia Woodward re Sidney John Woodward {de on February 18, 2019 :: 6:56 am


How do I close down my late husbands Facebook when I do not know his password etc. ?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on February 26, 2019 :: 3:07 pm


Hi Patricia,

Sorry for you loss. Facebook has options for either memorializing your husband’s account (so friends and families can still see the memories) or deleting it entirely. You can find instructions for both methods here:
https://www.facebook.com/help/1506822589577997

Reply

gravatar

From So Done on February 20, 2019 :: 5:12 am


I tried creating an account for chatting with my gamer friends, and fb disabled the account a few days later before I even had the time to fully deck it out with photos. I don’t have a phone number to add to the account, which was not required at sign up, but when I tried to login today it demanded I give them one in order to access my account. With all the trouble fb gave in setting up the account to now this, I just want to delete it so they can’t spam my inbox. Hate fb.

Reply

gravatar

From Tiyezye on March 13, 2019 :: 5:35 pm


Please help me delete this old account which was hacked


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002432116439

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on March 13, 2019 :: 6:17 pm


We give you the steps for deleting an account above. Follow those and see if it works for you.

Reply

gravatar

From Sinazo Wulana on April 03, 2019 :: 12:43 am


I uploaded picture of me with out a bra and faceboik disabled my account becouse I couldn’t remember my password now I want to use my account again it doesnt recognise my phone number which I used to join please help I need that account

Reply

gravatar

From Himal Sunil on April 11, 2019 :: 7:04 am


Delet my account (https://www.facebook.com/himalsunilkumar.shah) please

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 11, 2019 :: 7:14 am


If you want your Facebook account deleted, follow the steps in the article above. Posting it here isn’t going to help.

Reply

gravatar

From Ellie on April 15, 2019 :: 6:28 am


HELP PLEASE! This never happened previously.

I bought a new mobile phone.

As a result I was locked out of my FB account. It’s been a few years since I opened the account. I cannot remember the password. The email used was an old hotmail, more than 2yrs since used -as a result deleted. The phone number was a landline no longer in use.

I have tried search by name but end up going in circles because one page after another leads back to the first question.

I need to get that account back because of the information (contacts, groups, etc.) linked to the account which was gather over a longtime search.

P.S. snail mail doesn’t work from Canada to USA.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 15, 2019 :: 9:44 am


Have you tried setting up a new Hotmail account using your old email address? If not, you’ll likely need to recreate your Facebook account. But it shouldn’t be a big deal to resubscribe to the various groups you’re interested in (you can even look at the old account to see what groups it was originally a member of).

Also, it sounds like you were autofilling your password on your old phone. Are you sure you don’t have your passwords synced to Google? If you are using Google as your password manager, you should be able to get to it through https://accounts.google.com/.

Reply

gravatar

From Edis on February 04, 2024 :: 4:33 pm


Hello sir.

Can you help me with my old acount. I have open it in 2009, but not used for more than 10years..I dont have the same mail, pass or phone number.

where or How can I delete my old acount.
this acount:

https://m.facebook.com/people/Edis-Silić/1248665276/

Reply

gravatar

From charef eddine on February 07, 2024 :: 7:41 am


Hello, I have 2 old accounts on Facebook, and I cannot remember the password and email, but they appear to me directly on my new account, and I want to get rid of them. I want help, thank you.

Reply

gravatar

From Disgruntled One on April 15, 2019 :: 8:57 am


Will reporting my account keep me from using the same name later on should I want to try it again with facebook? Will they delete both the main account and business page connected to it?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 15, 2019 :: 10:18 am


Reporting your account shouldn’t prevent you from using the same name later. After all, there are many people with the same name on Facebook. As far as your business page, I’m not 100% sure. However, a page requires at least one owner. And if this is the only account associated with it, then you wouldn’t be able to make any changes or updates to the page in the future.

Reply

gravatar

From Disgruntled One on April 16, 2019 :: 5:14 am


Thanks for the reply. That account might be lost to me forever unfortunately. I can’t even find it in the search cause I might have put the preferences as “only friends can search for me” and never got a chance to change that before being locked out. It was worth a shot. I just wish Facebook had a proper phone number for customer service support. It would fix so many technical issues and loopholes.

Reply

gravatar

From Sinazk on April 15, 2019 :: 9:54 am


My account was disabled on facebook before i fond out i dont remeber my my password they ask me for a password and they disabled it now i cant even delete or see it all i want are my pictures

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 15, 2019 :: 10:20 am


Did you follow the advice in Step #1 above? If so, what happened?

Reply

gravatar

From Sinazk on April 15, 2019 :: 10:28 am


They stopped my account from effective usage now I cant delete or gett my pictures from it

Reply

gravatar

From Brittiny nicole jane dennis(godby) on May 06, 2019 :: 4:45 pm


I have sent my documents to facebook to verfy i am who i say i am. I need the new account unlocked and my old one needs deleted because credit card info listed is at risk.

Reply

gravatar

From Karen Ulloa on May 06, 2019 :: 11:29 pm


That message is driving me crazy! So I got locked out of my account, after getting a message that said, “Your account has been locked because someone has been trying to login.”, so I changed my password to a very difficult one. After that I got a new iPhone and didn’t do a backup of my saved passwords, my fb password was a keychain suggestion, so I never memorized it. Now even though I have trusted contacts codes everytime I try I get the “You are trying too often…...” message, I’ve tried clearing Facebook cookies a million times, and still can’t login.
Is there any solution that I’m ignoring? I really want to access my account since I have information that is very important

Reply

gravatar

From Prince ify orizu on June 03, 2019 :: 8:22 am


My Facebook account was hacked and I did not register it with my phone number and I don’t have access to the email that was there again I want to block the account permanently the account name is prince ify orizu please help me

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on June 10, 2019 :: 10:06 am


Did you follow the steps above (especially #3 and #4)? We can’t help you get your Facebook account deleted beyond providing you advice on how to do it - you need to take those steps yourself.

Reply

gravatar

From Arpine Darbinyan on July 10, 2019 :: 1:25 am


Thank you for your supporting. I just want to say that your 3th method really works. Thank you very much.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on July 10, 2019 :: 9:39 am


That’s definitely an “unofficial” method for deleting your Facebook account, so glad to hear it’s working.

Reply

gravatar

From Komal on July 29, 2019 :: 7:04 pm


I can’t login in my facebook account plus I forgot my yahoo password where the recovery code is sent to….please advise me what I can do

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on July 30, 2019 :: 3:26 pm


Have you tried recovering your Yahoo password? That’s your best bet.

Reply

gravatar

From Megan Aldine on October 08, 2019 :: 1:19 pm


None of them really work anymore. Since the big hack FB has gotten devoted to this and unfortunately reckless. On the plus side if they log you out for security reasons your account will be deleted anyways if you can’t contact them and tell them to halt, which you wouldn’t if you intended to delete it. None of them work though because Facebook doesn’t actually delete anything. It’s called ghosting as opposed to bleaching. All your data is still there, you just can’t see it. And still in FB’s personal database and still shared as they see fit. As a general rule once you write something down it’s always there, same applies to the internet. A damned if you do or don’t situation. My hopes is the many services that require a FB account to use will reconsider that.

Reply

gravatar

From Teresa Dedman on October 20, 2019 :: 8:16 am


Hi.

My old account was deleted quickly when I reported it as a fake account.

Many thanks

Teresa

Reply

gravatar

From Fmb Rocilem on October 28, 2019 :: 5:35 am


my father made an account in facebook but already forgot his details account name and password and the phone no. used was already not active. someone made uncontrollable abusive and hatred post comments which we cant delete as no access on that account. i want to know how to delete the account.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on October 29, 2019 :: 3:09 pm


If you don’t have access to the email or phone used to create the Facebook account (he can’t access his email, either?), then follow steps 3 or 4.

Reply

gravatar

From Ann Anderson on November 04, 2019 :: 12:33 pm


How do i remove my old profile from face book as there are about four i don’t want them to get in to the wrong hands.  Please advise me thank you.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on November 04, 2019 :: 12:40 pm


We have another article that gives you step-by-step instructions for how to delete your Facebook account.

Reply

gravatar

From Paul on November 05, 2019 :: 10:49 am


Hi
i really dont know what to do i have a 15 year old account and am trying to get access to it .what i did was when i tried to setup 2FaApps in my fb i never actually set it up i just chose 2fa app over txt now when i go to log in it says we sent you a 6 digit number i cant check it i dont receive the code to mobil because it wasnt setup.so i tried to send fb a few requests with my new email so they can contact me on because the email that they contact me on which i had when i joined fb many years ago is no more active.
So i contacted microsoft about my email the said that its been disabled because its not been active for many many years. So i dont know what to do az this account is still active i cant make a new one unless either i get this account back or i have fb delete it altogether which i have no idea how im going to do that either can you please give me steps or links vital information to help me   out.

Kind regards paul

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on November 06, 2019 :: 8:11 pm


I give advice above for deleting your account when you can’t log in - start by following those (step 3 is probably what you need). Not clear on why you can’t create a new account, though. If you’re using a different email address to create the new account, there shouldn’t be an issue.

Reply

gravatar

From Jonathan Robert Vosburgh on January 04, 2020 :: 12:45 pm


click the three dots under ther cover photo on bottom right and then go to report and report for pretending to be someone then put me and in five min the profile will be gone I just got rid of 4 old profiles

Reply

gravatar

From Srinivas on January 19, 2020 :: 5:58 am


This idea of marking as fake or something else was really amazing. I had three more accounts in which I forgot login details. But all those were deleted within few minutes or maximum half an hour

Thank u soooooooooo much

Reply

gravatar

From hannah on January 19, 2020 :: 3:46 pm


wow my old account was deleted in minutes. i reported it as pretending to be me. i posted some dumb stuff years ago… haha finally dont have to have it hanging over my head.

Reply

gravatar

From Wendy on January 22, 2020 :: 2:04 am


I’ve been trying to delete my old fb account for years now having forgotten my password and email. Finally was able to do so by reporting it as fake like the instructions said above. It was deleted within days. Thanks!

Reply

gravatar

From Shiela Ballester Loria on February 16, 2020 :: 5:51 am


I was a victim of online shaming. So I deactivated my personal account to protect my privacy. But I would like FB to delete the account of my daughter since I no longer have access to it. Somebody under a dummy account kept on stalking her account and post comments which I think is not appropriate. I don’t want other people to harass me through my daighter’s account. So I am asking FB to delete my daughter’s account. We have reported it already as her fake account.

Reply

gravatar

From Kelly on April 11, 2020 :: 4:33 am


Hi! So i have an old account maybe more than 6 years ago. I remember logging it to that account before and the password was incorrect. After many years, i tried logging it again but still the password is incorrect. I have no access on phone number, email, or any devices that i logged in using that account. Now, I want to just access it again before deleting it. But if i REALLY can’t open it anymore, i just want to delete that account. Can you please help me how?

And what will happen if an account gets deleted? Is it really deleted already or “authorities” (idk) still has a control of it?

THANKS SO MUCH’

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 13, 2020 :: 5:03 pm


If you can’t login to your old email account and don’t have the phone number, the you’re pretty much out of luck for logging in. But you can still delete the account by reporting it as fake, as many people have had success doing.

Once the account is removed as fake, I do’t know whether Facebook permanently deletes it or it goes to a “inactive” state. But it shouldn’t really matter - it will be gone from public view, either way. Not sure what “authorities” you’re concerned about or why it would matter.

Reply

Read More Comments: 1 2 3 4

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.