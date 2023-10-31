Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

How to Keep Prying Eyes Out of Safari Private Browsing Tabs on iPhone

by Suzanne Kantra on October 31, 2023


Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you're using Safari's incognito mode, aka private browsing, you probably want to keep your browsing history private. However, before iOS 17, anyone with access to your unlocked iPhone could peek into your browsing activities, even if you were using incognito mode. iOS 17 changes that with a new feature called Private Browsing Lock.

Safari settings for Profiles and Privacy & Security shown on an iPhone 14 Pro.

Private Browsing Lock secures your incognito sessions with your Face ID (or Touch ID), requiring authentication each time you access any of your Private tabs. Here's how to make sure Private Browsing Lock is active. 

  1. Go to the Settings app.
  2. Select Safari.
  3. Scroll down to the Privacy & Security section and toggle on Require Face ID (or Touch ID) to Unlock Private Browsing.

Private Browsing Lock is a simple yet effective safeguard. With just a few easy steps, you can gain an additional layer of security, ensuring your personal browsing habits remain well-protected from prying eyes.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, mockup of hand holding phone via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Topics

Tips & How-Tos, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, iPhone/iPad Apps


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.