Set up Call Forwarding When Your Phone Battery Is Dying

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Have you ever been anxiously awaiting an important call, only to watch your phone's battery dwindle down to 1%? Maybe you're expecting test results from your doctor or need to know where your friends are meeting up. Whatever the case, a dead phone can leave you stressed about missed calls and lost connections. That's where call forwarding comes in.

Call forwarding is like a safety net for your mobile phone. When enabled, it automatically redirects incoming calls to another number of your choosing. For instance, if I'm with friends and someone else will be joining us later, I can forward my calls to someone in the group if my battery is about the die. Even if your phone is off or out of battery, you can still receive calls at another number.

Read more: How to Find out Who Called Me

Setting up call forwarding is easy. With a few quick taps in your phone’s settings, you’ll be ready to receive your calls on another phone.

How to enable call forwarding on an iPhone

For iPhone owners, call forwarding is on for all calls or off.

Open the Settings App. Select Phone and then Call Forwarding. Slide that toggle to the right and then select Forward To. Enter the number where you want to send your calls. Tap the Back button to lock it in.

How to enable call forwarding on an Android phone

For Android phone owners, you can choose which types of call to forward in addition to forwarding all calls. So you can set specific numbers (or the same number) for call forwarding when you're on the phone, when you don't pick up, or if you don't have service (or your phone is off).

Open the Phone app. Tap on the Menu icon (triple dots). Select Settings and then Calling Accounts. Select your phone service. Select Call Forwarding entry. You’ll see your call forwarding options: Always forward, When busy, When unanswered (you don't pick up), and When unreachable (you don't have service). Enter a number for Always forward to forward all calls to a different number. Otherwise, you can set up a number for one or all of the other call-forwarding options. Tap Enable [or Turn on or OK] to set start forwarding your calls.

Read more: What's Draining Your Android Battery?

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, phone mockup via Canva]

As a lifelong tech enthusiast, Hemant Saxena is always looking for the latest gadgets that intersect with his hobbies. For more than a decade, he has been writing about consumer gadgets, popular apps, and social media tips for publications, including Windows Club and Techmate Tricks.