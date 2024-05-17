Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Set up Call Forwarding When Your Phone Battery Is Dying

by Hemant Saxena on May 17, 2024

Have you ever been anxiously awaiting an important call, only to watch your phone's battery dwindle down to 1%? Maybe you're expecting test results from your doctor or need to know where your friends are meeting up. Whatever the case, a dead phone can leave you stressed about missed calls and lost connections. That's where call forwarding comes in.

Screenshot of a entering a number of call forwarding on iOS.

Call forwarding is like a safety net for your mobile phone. When enabled, it automatically redirects incoming calls to another number of your choosing. For instance, if I'm with friends and someone else will be joining us later, I can forward my calls to someone in the group if my battery is about the die. Even if your phone is off or out of battery, you can still receive calls at another number. 

Read moreHow to Find out Who Called Me

Setting up call forwarding is easy. With a few quick taps in your phone’s settings, you’ll be ready to receive your calls on another phone.  

How to enable call forwarding on an iPhone

For iPhone owners, call forwarding is on for all calls or off. 

  1. Open the Settings App.
  2. Select Phone and then Call Forwarding.
  3. Slide that toggle to the right and then select Forward To.
  4. Enter the number where you want to send your calls.
  5. Tap the Back button to lock it in.

How to enable call forwarding on an Android phone

For Android phone owners, you can choose which types of call to forward in addition to forwarding all calls. So you can set specific numbers (or the same number) for call forwarding when you're on the phone, when you don't pick up, or if you don't have service (or your phone is off). 

  1. Open the Phone app.
  2. Tap on the Menu icon (triple dots).
  3. Select Settings and then Calling Accounts.
  4. Select your phone service.
  5. Select Call Forwarding entry.
  6. You’ll see your call forwarding options: Always forward, When busy, When unanswered (you don't pick up), and When unreachable (you don't have service). Enter a number for Always forward to forward all calls to a different number. Otherwise, you can set up a number for one or all of the other call-forwarding options.
  7. Tap Enable [or Turn on or OK] to set start forwarding your calls.

Read moreWhat's Draining Your Android Battery?

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, phone mockup via Canva]

As a lifelong tech enthusiast, Hemant Saxena is always looking for the latest gadgets that intersect with his hobbies. For more than a decade, he has been writing about consumer gadgets, popular apps, and social media tips for publications, including Windows Club and Techmate Tricks.

Topics

Tips & How-Tos, Phones and Mobile, Cell Phones, Mobile Apps


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.