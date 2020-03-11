How to Connect JLab Audio Headphones & Earbuds to Bluetooth

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

JLab offers three basic types of headphone and earbud models, and the Bluetooth pairing process varies depending on the type of product you have. So if you're having trouble figuring out how to connect your JLab device to Bluetooth, I'll walk you through these steps for each type:

Turn on pairing mode for your JLab device (see specific instructions below) Find your JLab device on your phone or laptop and pair them Confirm successful pairing Troubleshoot your Bluetooth connection.

1. Turn on pairing mode for your JLab headphones or earbuds

JLab has three different types of devices – true wireless earbuds, wireless earbuds and headphones – and each has its own method of turning on pairing mode.

True Wireless Earbuds (models include the Jbuds Air, Jbuds Air SPort, JBuds Air Executive and Epic Air Sport)

The pairing process for JLAB true wireless earbuds is unusual in that it requires holding down the Multi-function button on BOTH earbuds for at least 3 seconds to turn them on and get them into pairing mode. You should see the left earbud LED turn solid white and the the right earbud LED blink blue and white to show they are ready to pair. On some models, such as the Epic Air Elite, both earbuds may blink blue and white.

Wireless Earbuds (models include JBuds Pro, Metal, JBuds Elite, Fit 2.0, Fit Sport, Fit Sports 3 Earbuds)

Press and hold the Multi-function button for 10 seconds. The LED will blink red and blue to indicate it is ready for pairing.

Headphones – on-ear and over-the-ear (models include Flex Sport, JBuddies Play Gaming Wireless Kids, Neon Wireless, Omni Folding, Play Gaming Wireless Headset, Rewind Bluetooth, Rewind Icon, Rewind Retro, Studio Wireless, Studio ANC, Studio Icon, and Studio On-Ear)

With the JLab headphones powered off, press and hold the Power button for 10 seconds. The LED will blink read and blue when ready for pairing. LED color may vary by model, and some models will also provide a verbal "hello" when ready for paring.

2. Find your JLab device on your phone or laptop and pair them

Android. Go to Settings and turn on Bluetooth. In Bluetooth click “Pair new device”. When you see your JLab headphones or headset come up in the list, tap it and it should be paired with your phone.

iPhone. Go to Settings and then Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth. Look for your Jlab device under “OTHER DEVICES” and tap on it to connect.

MacOS. On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click Bluetooth. Select your JLab device from the list, then click Connect. If asked, click Accept.

Windows 10. Open “Bluetooth & other devices” in the System Settings either by clicking on your Bluetooth button in the tool bar and selecting “Show Bluetooth devices”. If the Bluetooth button is hidden, you'll find it under the upward arrow on the task bar at the bottom of your display (see below).

When the Add a device window comes up, click “Bluetooth”. Look for your JLab device in the list and tap on it to connect. Alternatively, search for “Bluetooth” in your Windows search box. When the Bluetooth & other devices window comes up, make sure Bluetooth is on then click “Add Bluetooth or other device” and select your device from the list.

3. Confirm successful pairing

When you have successfully paired your JLab device to your phone or laptop, the LED will either stop blinking and blink slowly, depending on model. Some models will also give you a verbal cue that the headphones have successfully paired.

4. Troubleshooting your Bluetooth connection

If you have followed the steps above and your device still isn’t pairing, try clearing your existing paired devices on your phone or laptop and re-pair to your headphones or headset. If this doesn't work, get more ideas in our detailed guide on how to fix Bluetooth pairing problems.

Looking for a new pair of headphones? Take a look at our picks for the best Bluetooth headphones under $50.

[Image credits: JLab, Techlicious]