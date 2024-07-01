Use Alexa's Whisper Mode for Quiet Responses at Night

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Picture this: it's late at night, and you need to ask Alexa a question. You speak softly, trying not to disturb anyone, but Alexa's response comes blaring out at full volume, startling you and waking up the entire household. Sound familiar? If so, it's time to try Alexa's Whisper Mode.

Whisper Mode, also known as Whispered Responses, has been around since 2018. It's part of Amazon's efforts to make Alexa more intuitive and responsive to conversational cues. When enabled, Alexa automatically lowers its voice to a whisper when you speak softly, ensuring a quiet and unobtrusive interaction.

I've been using Whisper Mode every day with my Echo Show, and it's made a big difference. Whether I'm checking the weather or controlling my Hue smart lights at night, Whisper Mode allows me to do so without disturbing others. It's especially helpful when my niece is napping and I don't want to risk waking her up. It may seem like a small feature, but it makes Alexa feel more like a considerate person than just another AI tool.

How to enable Whisper Mode

Method 1: Command Alexa to turn on Whisper Mode

Simply say, "Alexa, turn on Whisper Mode." Alexa will respond, "Whisper Mode is now on," and a purple bar will appear at the bottom of the device's screen. To turn it off, just say, "Alexa, turn off Whisper Mode."

Method 2: Enable Whisper Mode Through the Alexa App

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Tap the "More" tab in the bottom right corner. Select "Settings" from the list. Under "Alexa Preferences," choose "Voice Responses." Toggle on the "Whisper Mode" option.

One thing to keep in mind: if you have "Follow-Up Mode" enabled, Alexa will continue listening for a short period after responding, allowing you to ask follow-up questions without repeating the wake word. However, if Alexa accidentally catches you speaking in a normal tone after whispering, it may respond at full volume. To avoid this, simply disable Follow-Up Mode by saying, "Alexa, disable Follow-Up Mode."

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

