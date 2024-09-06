Amazfit T-Rex 3: A High-End Rugged Smart Watch at a Mid-Range Price

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Today, Amazfit has unveiled its latest rugged smartwatch, the T-Rex 3 ($279), at the IFA Berlin trade event, bringing premium features to outdoor enthusiasts and athletes at a fraction of the cost of high-end competitors. New for the T-Rex 3 are its offline topographical maps for navigation without cell service, an ultra-bright 2,000-nit display for easy reading in direct sunlight, and a larger 1.5-inch watch face.

Priced at $279.99, the T-Rex 3 costs half to the third that of other rugged smartwatches. The Garmin Fenix series and Apple Watch Ultra start at $799, while the Polar Grit X2 Pro comes in at $749. With new features like offline mapping and a sunlight-readable display, Amazfit is slowly chipping away at the feature set that separates it from its competition.

The T-Rex 3 boasts significant improvements over its predecessor, starting with its display. The new 1.5" AMOLED screen is 16% larger than the T-Rex 2 and offers an impressive 2,000 nits of brightness – double that of the previous model. Despite the larger display, the T-Rex 3's body has only slightly increased to 48.5mm, up from 47.1mm.

Amazfit added offline topographic maps with turn-by-turn directions, something usually only found on more expensive watches. These maps include ski and hiking trails, expanding its outdoor capabilities. Dual-band GPS provides for precise location tracking.

The T-Rex 3 expands its workout mode offerings to 170, up from the T-Rex 2's 150. Popular modes include running, cycling, swimming, strength training, and yoga, catering to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts. New modes include more esoteric sports like Hyrox Racing, freediving, and ultramarathon. The Zepp App provides comprehensive data analysis, helping you track your basic bio stats, sleep, and workout readiness.

On the AI front, the T-Rex 3 runs on Zepp OS 4, which integrates ChatGPT into the operating system. This includes Zepp Flow, an AI-powered voice assistant that supports natural language voice interactions.

Even with the larger, brighter display, battery life remains strong. Amazfit claims up to 27 days of typical use or 180 hours with continuous GPS use.

At $279, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 delivers significant value that you'd expect from a much more expensive smartwatch. You can purchase it now on Amazfit and Amazon.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.