Amazon's Consult-a-Friend: The Social Way to Shop with Confidence

Finding the perfect shoes for a special night out or selecting gifts for children and individuals with unique tastes can often be a daunting task when shopping online. Amazon's Consult-a-Friend feature seeks to make this task easier by allowing you to elicit opinions about products from your social circle and collate their feedback from within the Amazon mobile app. With the Consult-a-Friend collaborative tool, you'll be able to make better-informed decisions, leveraging insights from those who know both you and the recipient well.

When you share a product link via the Amazon app, you now have the option to ask people to vote on the product. They can express their feelings about the item through three simple emojis: a happy face, a thinking face, or a frowning face. And they can send a text message to provide more detailed insights.

To ask for feedback, go to the item page in the Amazon app. Then select the share icon. In the pop-up, you'll see the share screen with a new option: Ask for your friends' votes. If you check the box before sharing the link, your friend and family will be sent a link that allows them to vote. You can send the link to as many people as you want.

If you're looking for feedback from multiple people, Consult-a-Friend aggregates feedback in a single, convenient location. This collective insight can be invaluable if you are uncertain about a purchase or in charge of buying a group gift.

However, there is a caveat: to participate in voting, recipients must have the Amazon app installed on their phone or tablet. If they do not, clicking the shared link will merely direct them to the product page in their web browser, without the option to vote. This limitation means that feedback can only be provided through the app, not via a computer.

Consult-a-Friend has recently moved out of beta testing and is now widely available to users in the U.S. as well as in several other countries, including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.

