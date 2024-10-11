Still On Sale: The Best Post-Prime-Day Deals on TVs, Apple Gear & More

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but I'm happy to report that many of the incredible deals are still going strong. These are my top picks for the best TVs, Apple products, home tech products, cellphones, and accessories at prices of up to 55% off. I hand selected each of these products as ones I am confident recommending (and would love to own myself).

Picture Frame TVs

Picture-frame TVs, which elegantly blend into your decor while delivering top-tier performance, are finally becoming more affordable. This category, previously dominated by Samsung’s The Frame, now has competition from newly launched models like the Hisense Canvas and TCL NXTFRAME. With these new entries driving prices down, Amazon Prime Day offers a rare opportunity to grab one of these stylish sets at a significant discount. Whether you’re an early adopter or have been waiting for the price drop, now is the time to snag a deal on these elegant models.

Samsung The Frame TV

55" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV with Teak Bezel (2022 model) – $997 (40%)

The Samsung Frame has earned its reputation as the go-to for TV-as-art. At just under $1,000, this rare discount makes it a compelling choice. Featuring a Teak bezel that mimics a traditional picture frame and a matte finish on the display, The Frame looks beautiful on your wall, whether displaying art or streaming 4K content. Thanks to Samsung’s One Connect Box, you’ll have minimal cable clutter—just power and an AV cable—making installation sleek and simple. If you’re looking for a premium TV that also doubles as decor, this is an excellent time to grab The Frame at a steep discount.

65" Hisense CanvasTV QLED 4K TV (2024 model) – $1,098 (16% off)

The Hisense CanvasTV offers a great mix of style and substance, now at its lowest price ever. Like Samsung’s Frame, the CanvasTV is designed to blend into your decor, but it sets itself apart with built-in 36W speakers for better sound quality, so you won’t need an external sound system. Plus, everything is built into the TV itself—no need to accommodate a separate box like you would with The Frame. It even includes a backlit remote for easy navigation in dimly lit rooms. For those looking for a simple, streamlined setup with good audio quality, this deal is hard to beat.

65” TCL Smart NXTFRAME QLED 4K TV (2024 model) – $999 (33% off)

Of the three deals, this TCL NXTFRAME TV offers the biggest savings and the most comprehensive audio support. At 33% off, it’s an excellent value for a QLED TV that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+, DTS: X, and DTS Virtual X, ensuring you get theater-quality sound at home. It also has Google TV built-in, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps and smart home features in one interface. If you’re looking for the best deal on picture-frame TVs this Prime Day, the TCL NXTFRAME is a top pick for both quality and savings.

OLED TVs

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TVs are celebrated for their ability to produce true blacks, as each pixel can be individually turned off to avoid emitting light. This feature provides exceptional contrast, making OLEDs ideal for dark rooms and delivering a more cinematic experience. OLEDs also offer excellent viewing angles, maintaining image quality even when viewed from the side. However, they tend to be more expensive than other display types, and there's a potential risk of burn-in if static images remain on the screen for extended periods. Additionally, while OLEDs can reach impressive peak brightness levels, they typically fall short of the brightness QLEDs can achieve, making them less suitable for very bright environments.

55” Samsung S85D Series QN55S85D 4K OLED TV (2024 model): $997 (41% off)

The Samsung S85D OLED delivers deep blacks and rich colors, creating a theater-like experience at home. Although not the flagship model, it’s a great choice for those seeking high-quality OLED performance without the premium price. With its current discount, it’s an excellent value for a top-tier screen.

65” LG OLED evo C4 Series (2024 model): $1,496 (45% off)

LG’s C4 Series is known for its exceptional picture quality, offering deep blacks and vibrant colors that make movies and games look stunning. This significant discount makes it accessible at a price point usually reserved for entry-level OLED models, providing excellent value for those who want a premium viewing experience.

65” Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV (2024 model): $1,698 (32% off)

This model offers excellent picture quality, even in bright rooms, thanks to Sony's advanced image processing. While it’s not a QD-OLED, this Bravia TV still delivers stunning contrast and colors, making it a compelling choice at its discounted price.

77” LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV (2023 model): $1,796 (22% off)

The LG B3 Series delivers impressive OLED performance with deep blacks and vibrant colors, offering a cinematic viewing experience at home. This 77-inch model is ideal for those looking to upgrade to a larger screen without sacrificing image quality.

Mini-LED TVs

Mini-LED technology improves upon traditional LED backlighting by using smaller, more numerous LEDs. This enables finer control of brightness levels and significantly enhances contrast by reducing light blooming around bright objects on dark backgrounds. Mini-LED TVs are especially good for HDR content, providing deep blacks and bright highlights, making them versatile for various lighting conditions. Compared to OLEDs, Mini-LEDs are less prone to burn-in and can achieve higher brightness levels, but they still don't match OLED’s pixel-level light control and infinite contrast. While they offer better black levels than standard LED TVs, some viewers may notice subtle blooming in extremely high-contrast scenes​.

65” TCL QM Series (model 65QM851G) Mini-LED Ultra 4K TV: $998 (33% off)

The TCL QM Series combines the precision of Mini-LED technology with a wide color range and deep blacks, making it perfect for HDR content. It’s a great choice for gamers and sports fans thanks to its quick response time, and the current discount offers substantial savings.

75” Hisense U7 Series 75U7N Mini-LED 4K TV (2024 model): $997 (33% off)

The Hisense U7N offers excellent brightness, contrast, and quick response times, making it an ideal option for sports and gaming. Its Mini-LED backlighting provides deeper blacks and more detailed shadows, now available at a great discount. The 65-inch Hisense U7N is also on sale for 32% off ($747 instead of $1,099).

85” Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K TV (2024 Model): $1,797 (36% off)

With bright and vibrant visuals, the Hisense U8N stands out among large-screen options, offering a wide color gamut and deep blacks.

This deal is an opportunity to get a high-performance TV at a significantly lower price, perfect for creating a home theater experience. This TV was already a great deal, but now the price point is jaw-dropping!

Streaming media players

Roku Ultra (2024 model) Streaming Media Player: $79 (21% off)

The recently launched Roku Ultra (2024) is already on sale, offering premium streaming with support for WiFi 6, which is great for households with multiple devices competing for bandwidth. It includes Roku’s best remote, which has backlit keys and is rechargeable, making it a convenient addition to any setup. The deal provides a chance to experience one of Roku’s top models at a reduced price​.

Apple products

Apple AirPods Max

AirPods Max (Lightning): $394 (28% off)

Apple's premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, deliver superb sound quality and luxurious design. While the Lightning version is best suited for older iPhones, this discount makes it a strong value for those seeking high-end audio.

Beats Solo 4: $99 (50% off)

The latest Beats Solo 4 headphones, known for their signature punchy bass and sleek design, are now half off. At just $99, this is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for stylish, wireless headphones at a budget-friendly price.

iPad (Gen 10): $299 (14% off)

Apple's entry-level iPad is an excellent choice for everyday tasks, from streaming to note-taking. At $299, this deal offers solid savings on a versatile tablet, while the previous-generation model, the iPad Gen 9 is an even bigger bargain at $199. However, the Gen 9 isn’t being sold by Apple anymore, so it’s most appropriate as a starter iPad.

iPad Mini (Gen 6): $349 (30% off)

Despite its compact size, the iPad Mini packs plenty of power with its A15 Bionic chip, making it ideal for gaming, reading, or streaming on the go. This is the lowest price ever, making it a great buy for those wanting a more portable option.

Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) – starting at $169 (32% off)

The Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) is the perfect entry-level smartwatch, offering a solid balance of features like fitness tracking, notifications, and seamless iPhone integration. Starting at $169, this deal gives you 32% off, making it an affordable option for everyone, including kids or those new to smartwatches.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $79 (19% off)

The AirTag is perfect for tracking your belongings, and this 4-pack makes for an excellent gift or stocking stuffer. While not the lowest price ever, it’s still a good deal for a product that adds peace of mind to your everyday life.

Home tech

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 Portable Power Station: $2,959 (20% off)

The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 offers a powerful 4000Wh battery that can expand up to 48kWh, providing a short-term home backup solution. When fully expanded, it can keep your home running for 2-4 days during outages, making it ideal for those looking for reliable power security.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner (and Mop): $359 (69% off)

The Roborock Q7 Max+ combines vacuuming and mopping features in one device, offering efficient cleaning across your entire home. While it’s last year’s model, the 69% discount makes it a fantastic deal for those seeking a high-quality mopvac at an unbeatable price.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: $329 (23% off)

The Dyson Supersonic is still one of the top hair dryers, with fast drying times and heat control technology that helps protect hair from damage. With 23% off, it’s a great opportunity to splurge on a luxury hair dryer that delivers salon-quality results.

Cell phones and accessories

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) – $404 (55% off)

Though it's now two years old, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is still highly competitive in today's smartphone market, especially at $404, a steep 55% discount. With its top-tier camera, smooth performance, and guaranteed OS upgrades through 2030, this is an excellent choice for anyone looking for flagship features at a budget-friendly price.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh 20W USB Power Bank: $18 (27% off) $19 (23% off)

The Anker PowerCore Slim is a compact 10,000mAh power bank with 20W output, making it a great everyday backup for phones and small gadgets. At just $18, it’s an affordable stocking stuffer that ensures you’re always powered up when needed.

