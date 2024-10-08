Best Apple Prime Day Deals on AirPods, MacBook, iPad & More

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to snag top-tier Apple products at unbeatable prices. From premium earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2 to the latest MacBook Air, and even stocking stuffers like the AirTag, these deals are too good to pass up. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, you'll find deep discounts on some of Apple’s most popular gadgets. Here are the best Apple Prime Day deals you can score today.

Apple AirPods Max

AirPods Pro 2: $168 (32% off)

Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds are now at their lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to upgrade to premium audio with active noise cancellation and spatial audio. With a discount this steep, you're getting high-end performance for nearly a third less than the usual price.

Get the deal on Amazon: $168 instead of $249 – the lowest price ever

Beats Solo 4: $99 (50% off)

The latest Beats Solo 4 headphones, known for their signature punchy bass and sleek design, are now half off. At just $99, this is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for stylish, wireless headphones at a budget-friendly price.

Get the deal on Amazon: $99 instead of $199 – the lowest price ever

MacBook Air M3 (2024 model): $849 (23% off)

Apple’s latest MacBook Air, equipped with the powerful M3 chip, rarely goes on sale, and this Prime Day offer cuts the price by 23%. Whether you're a student or professional, the lightweight design, long battery life, and performance make this a must-grab deal.

Get the deal on Amazon: $849 instead of $1099 – lowest price

Apple Watch SE (Gen 2): $169 (32% off)

The Apple Watch SE is the perfect starter smartwatch, offering essential fitness tracking and connectivity at an accessible price. At $169, it's the lowest price yet, making it a great buy for kids, teens, or anyone new to smartwatches.

Get the deal on Amazon: starting at $169 instead of $249 – lowest price ever

iPad (Gen 10): $299 (14% off)

Apple's entry-level iPad is an excellent choice for everyday tasks, from streaming to note-taking. At $299, this deal offers solid savings on a versatile tablet, while the previous-generation model, the iPad Gen 9 is an even bigger bargain at $199. However, the Gen 9 isn’t being sold by Apple anymore, so it’s most appropriate as a starter iPad.

Get the deal on Amazon: $299 instead of $349 – lowest price

iPad Mini (Gen 6): $349 (30% off)

Despite its compact size, the iPad Mini packs plenty of power with its A15 Bionic chip, making it ideal for gaming, reading, or streaming on the go. This is the lowest price ever, making it a great buy for those wanting a more portable option.

Get the deal on Amazon: $349 instead of $499 – lowest price ever

AirPods Max (Lightning): $394 (28% off)

Apple's premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, deliver superb sound quality and luxurious design. While the Lightning version is best suited for older iPhones, this discount makes it a strong value for those seeking high-end audio.

Get the deal on Amazon: $394 instead of $549 – lowest price

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $79 (19% off)

The AirTag is perfect for tracking your belongings, and this 4-pack makes for an excellent gift or stocking stuffer. While not the lowest price ever, it’s still a good deal for a product that adds peace of mind to your everyday life.

Get the deal on Amazon: $79 instead of $99

