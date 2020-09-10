Black+Decker Spillbuster Hand Vac is an All-in-One Stain Stopper

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

For crumbs and dusty footprints, handheld vacs are a quick and easy tool for dealing with a mess. If you dropped some linguini with marinara sauce on the carpet or let the dog in with muddy paws, though, you were out of luck until now. Black+Decker's new Spillbuster Spill + Spot Cleaner with Powered Scrub Brush specializes in making short work of cleaning up gloppy stain-producing messes.

The Spillbuster doesn't just vacuum up the mess: it also sprays cleaning solution and scrubs away stains with a powered scrub brush. Having all of that in one package lets you skip a lot of cleaning steps. No more spending time picking up the wet chunks, daubing up the liquid, and scrubbing at stains.

It's also easy to clean the Spillbuster itself. The nozzle and tank are removable and dishwasher safe, so they won't add another cleaning chore.

There are other portable wet-dry vacuums, including handheld models. However, they either don’t have the convenient handheld design or lack the powered, stain-removing brush.

Wet or dry, old or new, this is a one-stop stain killer that will save you a ton of time — particularly if you have kids or pets who are prone to making a mess. You can buy the Spillbuster Cordless Spill + Spot Cleaner with Powered Scrub Brush now from Black+Decker or Amazon for $99.

[Image credit: Black+Decker]