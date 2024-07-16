Bose Best-in-Class Noise-Canceling Earbuds at Lowest Price Ever

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When Bose launched the QuietComfort Ultra last year, I tested them against numerous other noise-canceling earbuds and found them to be the best. While they have stiff competition from Sony's WF-1000 line and the Bose QuietComfort II, they surpass these and other excellent headphones on the market with their ability to shut out the world. For Amazon Prime Day, the QuietComfort Ultra is available at a $70 discount, now just $229 – the lowest price ever.

What sets the QC Ultra (and its predecessor the QuietComfort II) apart from other noise-canceling earbuds is the company's CustomTune technology, which tunes sound specifically for your ear. The result is an undisturbed listening experience, even in the noisiest environments. Both models' sound quality is equally impressive, delivering an immersive and detailed audio performance underlined by robust bass, making them a perfect choice for audiophiles.

Read more: Bose CustomTune Profiles Deliver Noticeably Better Noise-Canceling

The Ultra series adds spatial audio technology, which elevates music listening by creating an ultra-wide sound field, giving the impression of being at a live concert with the performers in front of you. In my testing, there was a noticeable difference when spatial audio was on, creating an all-encompassing 3D sound stage for music.

You can’t go wrong with either the QC II or the QC Ultra. However with the QC Ultra on sale for $229 and the QC II at $196 (in Soapstone only), it's easy to recommend the QC Ultra with their concert-hall listening experience for an extra $33.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]