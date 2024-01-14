BougeRV Enhances Outdoor Living with Innovative Products at CES 2024

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2024, BougeRV showed off three new products that will make outdoor living more practical and fun. Whether your next adventure takes you to the remote wilderness or simply into the backyard, the Paso 100W CIGS Portable Solar Blanket, JuiceGo 240Wh Portable Power Station, and 12V 23 Quart Mini Fridge offer something for everyone.

According to the BougeRV spokeperson we talked to, the goal of each of these products is to remove the barriers to getting out. There's one less thing you have to worry about if you're camping or glamping - these products make it easy.

BougeRV Paso 100W CIGS Portable Solar Blanket

The Paso 100W CIGS Portable Solar Blanket is a versatile and efficient solution for outdoor power needs. Utilizing Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) technology, it offers a more flexible and lighter alternative to traditional crystalline silicon panels. CIGS panels also provide better performance in low-light conditions and higher heat tolerance, making them suitable for a wide range of environments.

With a maximum power output of 100 watts, the Solar Blanket efficiently converts sunlight into usable electricity. The Paso Solar Blanket features diodes for stable output in low light and cloudy conditions and will harvest more energy in partial shade or low light conditions than traditional monocrystalline silicon panels.

Its high conversion efficiency is complemented by a durable design, featuring IP65 water resistance, making it usable in various weather conditions. The solar blanket, when unfolded, covers a significant area (52.5x42.4x0.06 inches) to maximize sun exposure, yet it folds down to a compact 14.1x10.6x1.2 inches for storage and transportation. Plus, the Solar Blanket panels are bendable, making it easy to set up in a variety of locations. All of this makes it a compelling solution for campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts who require a reliable power source without the bulk and weight of traditional panels.

The Paso 100W CIGS Portable Solar Blanket is $459.99 on bougerv.com

BougeRV JuiceGo 240Wh Portable Power Station

The BougeRV JuiceGo 240Wh Portable Power Station is a highly efficient and portable energy solution, designed for a variety of uses including outdoor activities, emergency backup, and off-grid power needs.

Weighing just 6.28 pounds, the JuiceGo is remarkably portable, making it an ideal companion for camping, road trips, and outdoor adventures where traditional power sources are unavailable. Its compact design, measuring 10.24 by 6.69 by 2.6 inches, allows it to be easily stored and transported without taking up much space.

This power station stands out with its diverse charging options. It includes a high-speed Type-C port (100W), standard AC outlet (150W output), DC outlet (130W output), and two additional USB Type-C and Type-A ports, catering to a wide range of devices from laptops and smartphones to small appliances. The JuiceGo can be recharged through multiple methods, including solar panels, making it a sustainable choice for eco-conscious users. The inclusion of a car charger further enhances its versatility, allowing for charging on the go.

Additionally, the power station features a built-in LED flashlight with three modes, providing additional utility in outdoor and emergency scenarios. This feature is particularly useful in situations like camping, hiking, or during power outages.

Paired with the Paso Solar Blanket, the JuiceGo 240Wh Portable Power Station makes the perfect off-grid power companion.

The JuiceGo will be available on January 19th for $199.99 on bougerv.com.

BougeRV 12V 23 Quart Mini Fridge

Available in three fun pastel colors – Mint Green (my favorite), Pink, and Purple – the BougeRV 12V 23 Quart Mini Fridge is a stylish and functional portable refrigerator, ideal for tailgating, road trips, camping, or even the backyard by the pool.

The BougeRV Mini Fridge features rapid cooling technology, energy-efficient modes, and a 3-stage charger to prevent battery drain in vehicles. With a temperature range of -7℉ to 50℉, it functions as both a fridge and freezer. The mini fridge offers two modes: ECO mode (less than 36W power) for energy efficiency and MAX mode (less than 45W) for maximum cooling power.

Measuring 22.7 x 12.6 x 13.0 inches (23-quart capacity) and under 21 lbs, it is conveniently portable while offering ample storage space for food and beverages. The fridge also includes a digital control panel for easy temperature adjustments and monitoring.

Pair the Mini Fridge with the JuiceGo and you’ll be ready for a full day of outdoor fun!

The 23 Quart Mini Fridge is available for $269.99 on bougerv.com.