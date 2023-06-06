Update Now! Zero-Day Exploit Found Affecting Chrome and Edge Browsers

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

As reported by the security blog Sophos Security, Google's Threat Research Group has found an active zero-day exploit that could let hackers into your computer through your Chrome or Edge browser. Zero-day vulnerabilities are especially concerning due to hackers having already discovered and exploited the flaw in active attacks. Luckily, rectifying the issue is as simple as updating your web browser.

How to update your Chrome browser

By default, Chrome automatically downloads updates, but they remain uninstalled until you close and relaunch the browser. This situation can be risky if you usually keep your browser open because you may not receive timely updates.

You can easily see if your Chrome browser is up to date by looking at the upper right corner of your Chrome browser. If you see an Update button, click on it, and then select Update Google Chrome. Your Chrome browser will restart. If you don't close your open tabs, Chrome will reopen them for you when it restarts.

You may not be protected even if you don't see the update button. That's because you may have downloaded the update but not restarted your browser to complete the update. Here's how to check:

Click the menu icon (three vertical dots upper right corner of your browser). Click Help at the bottom of the menu that pops up. Select About Google Chrome. Chrome will automatically check for updates. Click on the Relaunch button to restart to install the updates. If you have already applied the patch, it will tell you Google Chrome is up to date and show Chrome running version 114.0.5735.110 or later on Windows PCs and 114.0.5735.106 or later on Macs.

How to update your Edge browser

To see if your Edge browser is up to date, look at the upper right corner of your Edge browser. If you see a green, orange, or red dot on your profile icon, you need to update Edge.

Click on your profile icon. Click on the gear icon. Select About Microsoft Edge from the left panel. In the About panel, you'll see whether Edge is up to date. If it isn't up to date, you need to click on the Restart button to update your browser. If you have already applied the patch, it will tell you Microsoft Edge is up to date and show Edge running version 114.0.1823.37 or later.

While it's convenient to keep your web browser open, make sure you restart it at least once a week. And it's important to ensure your operating system is also kept updated (see our story How to Update Windows 11).

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious with Smartmockups]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.