Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Sweep Up this Deal: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Now 24% Off on Amazon

by Suzanne Kantra on October 30, 2023


Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Last month, Ecovacs unveiled its cutting-edge Deebot X2 Omni, defying the norm of round-shaped robot mop vacs with its innovative square design. Now, this cleaning powerhouse is available on Amazon at a slashed price of $1,139, a remarkable 24% discount from its original price of $1,499.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni in the mopvac in the base station.

The X2 Omni stands out with its distinct square design, a deliberate engineering choice that sets it apart from traditional circular models offered by competitors such as the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ and Roborock MaxV Ultra series. This unique shape accommodates a lengthier, wider roller brush, facilitating more comprehensive cleaning along walls and corners.

With the ability to mop and vacuum in a single pass, the X2 Omni promises a seamless cleaning experience. Its smart mop lift mechanism retracts the mop heads by 15 mm upon detecting a rug, ensuring a smooth transition between hardwood floors and carpets. And, its top-tier 8000 Pa suction power (most mop vacs top out at 5000 Pa suction) guarantees a thorough, deep clean.

The upgraded dual-laser Lidar system amplifies obstacle avoidance capabilities, including dodging pet waste.

The newly redesigned self-cleaning dock houses a substantial 60-day dustbin, a clean water tank, and a dirty water tank. When docked, the mop heads are cleansed with 140-degree F water and cleaning solution, then air-dried, ensuring they're ready for the next mop vac session.

This tempting offer on Amazon invites you to step into the future of effortless, effective floor cleaning with the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

Topics

News, Health and Home, Cleaning, Blog, Hot Deals


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.