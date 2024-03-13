Brush, Trim & Vacuum: Get this All-in-One Grooming Kit for 55% Off

As a dog owner whose furry companion sheds a lot, finding a grooming solution that keeps my home fur-free while ensuring my dog's comfort has always been challenging. The eufy by Anker N930 Pet Grooming Kit with Vacuum does exactly that, and it's now available at a 55% discount for $89.99, and all-time low price and down from $199.99.
The eufy N930's 5-in-1 functionality offers a full suite of grooming features. In the box, you'll find a grooming brush, a de-shedding brush, and a trimmer. Together, they address all grooming needs in one package – enough to manage my dog's dense two-layer coat.
With 14,000Pa suction power, the 400W eufy N930 is designed to directly suction pet hair into a 4.5L dust box as you groom. This drastically reduces cleanup time and keeps your home free of fur. Its ultra-low noise operation, below 50dB with four adjustable suction modes, ensures noise-sensitive dogs, like mine, remain calm throughout the grooming process.
Beyond grooming, the eufy N930 is a multi-purpose vacuum with a cleaning brush and crevice nozzle that tackles pet hair on carpets, clothing, and even car interiors.
If you cut your dog's hair, the eufy N930's trimmer attachment can save you a trip to the groomer. Choose from 3mm, 6mm, 12mm, 18mm, or 24mm detachable guard combs to ensure your dog's fur is evenly cut and styled.
The Eufy N930 weighs 8.2 pounds and has a flexible hose and long power cord, making it easy to set up your pet salon wherever needed.
With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the eufy N930 Pet Grooming Kit is a customer favorite for keeping pets and homes tidy. It's a fantastic value, especially at its current sale price of $89.99 (down from $199.99).
[Image credit: Anker]