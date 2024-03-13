Tech Made Simple

Brush, Trim & Vacuum: Get this All-in-One Grooming Kit for 55% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on March 13, 2024

As a dog owner whose furry companion sheds a lot, finding a grooming solution that keeps my home fur-free while ensuring my dog's comfort has always been challenging. The eufy by Anker N930 Pet Grooming Kit with Vacuum does exactly that, and it's now available at a 55% discount for $89.99, and all-time low price and down from $199.99.

eufy N930 Pet Grooming Kit shown with brush attachment.

The eufy N930's 5-in-1 functionality offers a full suite of grooming features. In the box, you'll find a grooming brush, a de-shedding brush, and a trimmer. Together, they address all grooming needs in one package – enough to manage my dog's dense two-layer coat.

With 14,000Pa suction power, the 400W eufy N930 is designed to directly suction pet hair into a 4.5L dust box as you groom. This drastically reduces cleanup time and keeps your home free of fur. Its ultra-low noise operation, below 50dB with four adjustable suction modes, ensures noise-sensitive dogs, like mine, remain calm throughout the grooming process​​​​.

Beyond grooming, the eufy N930 is a multi-purpose vacuum with a cleaning brush and crevice nozzle that tackles pet hair on carpets, clothing, and even car interiors.

If you cut your dog's hair, the eufy N930's trimmer attachment can save you a trip to the groomer. Choose from 3mm, 6mm, 12mm, 18mm, or 24mm detachable guard combs to ensure your dog's fur is evenly cut and styled​​​​.

eufy N930 Pet Grooming Kit with Vacuum. Attachments from the left are the Grooming Brush, Trimmer, De-shedding Brush, Cleaning Brush, and Nozzle.

eufy N930 Pet Grooming Kit with Vacuum and its attachments. From the left are the Grooming Brush, Trimmer, De-shedding Brush, Cleaning Brush, and Crevice Nozzle.

The Eufy N930 weighs 8.2 pounds and has a flexible hose and long power cord, making it easy to set up your pet salon wherever needed.

With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the eufy N930 Pet Grooming Kit is a customer favorite for keeping pets and homes tidy. It's a fantastic value, especially at its current sale price of $89.99 (down from $199.99).

[Image credit: Anker]

