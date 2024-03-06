Tech Made Simple

See the Whole Nursery with Two Cameras in One

by Lorjane Mae C. Garcia on March 06, 2024

When you invest in a baby monitor, you're looking not only to ensure your child's safety but also peace of mind for yourself. Traditional monitors fall short in offering comprehensive visibility of the nursery, limiting your ability to watch over older siblings, babysitters, and a mobile child escaping the crib. The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Dual Vision Smart Camera ($149.99) steps in with a dual-camera setup with AI motion tracking to solve this problem.

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Dual Vision Smart Camera

The Nursery Pal Dual Vision is a WiFi-enabled device that offers 1080p Full HD resolution for both wide-angle and regular crib-view cameras, providing clear visibility day and night. Using the Hubble app on your smartphone, you can simultaneously view the crib and wide-angle feeds. The camera's AI Motion Tracking technology pans and tilts the crib camera to automatically keep your baby in view, so you'll get a clear picture of what's happening in your nursery.

Hubble app shown on phone with the the two live video feeds from the two cameras.

The camera's two-way audio and HD Sound speakers enable you to soothe your baby with your voice or preloaded lullabies and natural sounds. This helps you connect with your baby even when you are physically apart.

Without a standalone monitor, the Hubble App becomes the control center. In addition to offering unlimited streaming, there is cloud storage for 24 hours of motion-triggered recordings. What I appreciate most, though, is the app's comprehensive approach to childcare; beyond monitoring, it helps track milestones, growth, feeding patterns, and diaper changes.

If you're looking for full nursery coverage that adapts as your child grows, the Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Dual Vision Smart Camera ($149.99) stands out as an innovative choice.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

Lorjane Mae C. Garcia is a freelance writer with three years of technical writing and online journalism experience covering a wide range of topics.

