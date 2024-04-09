Facebook Rolling Out Better Controls for Its Video Player

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Get ready for an improved Facebook video viewing experience. Facebook just announced the launch of an updated full-screen video player designed to enhance the way we watch and discover videos in its app. You'll find Reels, longer videos, and Live content together in a single format, with consistent controls, that Facebook hopes will keep you hooked for hours.

The new video player introduces a few handy new (sort of) viewing controls. When you see a video in your feed, you can tap on it to make it full screen. If you hate vertical video, you can switch to a more immersive landscape view. For longer videos, a video navigation slider lets you easily skip around to specific parts. Other convenient features include the ability to pause, jump back 10 seconds, or fast-forward through content.

Currently, many of these features are already available, but I've found it pretty hit-or-miss whether they appear. Some videos have a slider, some don't. Some let you skip forward or back by ten seconds, other won't. Consistency here will be a welcome improvement.

In another change, video recommendations will now span various lengths and formats, encouraging you to explore a broader range of content on Facebook. For instance, if you're into makeup tutorials, you may be recommended short Reels for quick daily makeup routines and longer, in-depth videos featuring professional makeup artists. DIY enthusiasts may discover brief home improvement tips and extended tutorials by experienced homeowners.

The rollout of the new Facebook video player will begin on iOS and Android devices in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to expand globally in the coming months.

