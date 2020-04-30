Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Can an iPhone be Hacked?

Top News Stories

author photo

Google Brings Back Old Google Doodle Games to Keep Us Entertained

by on April 30, 2020
in Internet & Networking, News, Computers and Software, Blog :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Google Doodles are the logo-based art, animation and games that are often featured at the top of the Google homepage. They pop up for a day or two to celebrate holidays, history, and current events, and then they vanish into the Google archives. They’re always entertaining, usually educational, and they’re a really good way to kill some time while we’re all stuck inside.

Right now, Google is highlighting its best Google Doodle games every day, which gives us a chance to revisit some of the unusual games the company has come up with over the years. They’re all simple to pick up and play, and, most importantly, fun. So far, music, coding, and sports have been on the gaming agenda, but Google’s library is huge and who knows what we’ll see next.

Each game highlights a specific Google search term, so you learn about the person, event, or thing the game is about. Even the sillier games, like cricket, offer a bit of edutainment. So far, we’ve had a chance to play games celebrating:

Google Doodles Clara Rockmore

Clara Rockmore, where you learn to play the virtual Theremin 

Google Doodles Oskar Fischinger

Oskar Fischinger, where you get to create your own visual music

Google Doodles Cricket

Cricket, where you get to play a game of cricket as a cricket

Google Doodles Coding

Coding, which teaches basic coding logic by helping a rabbit collect carrots

These are only the first of Google’s Doodle reruns, so check the Google homepage every day and click on "Play" to launch the latest game.

If you’re looking for more, you can browse through Google’s collection of interactive Doodles, though you’ll have to hunt around to find games in Google’s massive Doodle back-catalog. And if you’re looking for more amusements, check out our favorite Google search Easter eggs — which include a game of Pac-Man as well as breathing exercises — to keep you entertained. There’s plenty of variety here, so you shouldn’t get bored.

[Image credit: Google]



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose