Google Brings Back Old Google Doodle Games to Keep Us Entertained

Google Doodles are the logo-based art, animation and games that are often featured at the top of the Google homepage. They pop up for a day or two to celebrate holidays, history, and current events, and then they vanish into the Google archives. They’re always entertaining, usually educational, and they’re a really good way to kill some time while we’re all stuck inside.

Right now, Google is highlighting its best Google Doodle games every day, which gives us a chance to revisit some of the unusual games the company has come up with over the years. They’re all simple to pick up and play, and, most importantly, fun. So far, music, coding, and sports have been on the gaming agenda, but Google’s library is huge and who knows what we’ll see next.

Each game highlights a specific Google search term, so you learn about the person, event, or thing the game is about. Even the sillier games, like cricket, offer a bit of edutainment. So far, we’ve had a chance to play games celebrating:

Clara Rockmore, where you learn to play the virtual Theremin

Oskar Fischinger, where you get to create your own visual music

Cricket, where you get to play a game of cricket as a cricket

Coding, which teaches basic coding logic by helping a rabbit collect carrots

These are only the first of Google’s Doodle reruns, so check the Google homepage every day and click on "Play" to launch the latest game.

If you’re looking for more, you can browse through Google’s collection of interactive Doodles, though you’ll have to hunt around to find games in Google’s massive Doodle back-catalog. And if you’re looking for more amusements, check out our favorite Google search Easter eggs — which include a game of Pac-Man as well as breathing exercises — to keep you entertained. There’s plenty of variety here, so you shouldn’t get bored.

[Image credit: Google]